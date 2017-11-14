ALAFCO Finalizes Order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8s

|
ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company
(ALAFCO) has finalized an order for 20 additional Boeing 737 MAX
8s, doubling the lessor's order book for the MAX airplane.
The deal, valued at $2.2 billion at current list prices,
was announced as a commitment at the Paris Air Show.
Kuwait-based ALAFCO, a global provider of
commercial aircraft leasing products, now has 40 737 MAXs on
order.
"Our customers rely on fuel-efficiency,
reliability and low operating costs to be successful and the 737
MAX aircraft will meet the needs of our customers, and support
ALAFCO's future growth," said Adel A. Albanwan, Deputy Chief
Executive Officer, ALAFCO. "We have had success with the 737
family in the past and are confident the 737 MAX will continue to
help grow our business."
The 737 MAX is powered by CFM International
LEAP-1B engines.
