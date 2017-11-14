ALAFCO Finalizes Order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8s

ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO) has finalized an order for 20 additional Boeing 737 MAX 8s, doubling the lessor's order book for the MAX airplane.

The deal, valued at $2.2 billion at current list prices, was announced as a commitment at the Paris Air Show.

Kuwait-based ALAFCO, a global provider of commercial aircraft leasing products, now has 40 737 MAXs on order.

"Our customers rely on fuel-efficiency, reliability and low operating costs to be successful and the 737 MAX aircraft will meet the needs of our customers, and support ALAFCO's future growth," said Adel A. Albanwan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, ALAFCO. "We have had success with the 737 family in the past and are confident the 737 MAX will continue to help grow our business."

The 737 MAX is powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines.

See also: China Airlines - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Steve Chang, Senior Vice President.



See other recent news regarding: ALAFCO, Boeing.