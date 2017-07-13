AHS Signs U Resort in Hua Hin, Thailand

Absolute Hotel Services has expanded its rapidly growing portfolio of hotels in Thailand with the signing of an U hotel in Hua Hin.

Scheduled to open in early 2020, the U Hua Hin resort enjoys a private beach location on nine rai (roughly 3.5 acres) of land between Hua Hin Soi 1-3.

The resort will have a total of 132 rooms and villas consisting of superior, deluxe and pool villa types.

The U Hua Hin will feature a beachfront pool bar and lounge, a large swimming pool and a specialty restaurant. Other facilities and services will include meeting rooms for seminars and events, a fitness center, library/business center and free Wi-Fi.

“We are very excited to work with the owner and project consultants to bring this project to life with the true spirit of U Hotels & Resorts as it is “All About U”. We are delighted to continually expand of the U portfolio in Thailand with our 11th property in the Kingdom of Thailand,” said Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Absolute Hotel Services Group.



See other recent news regarding: AHS, Absolute Hotel Services, Hua Hin.