AHS Signs U Resort in Hua Hin, Thailand

Absolute Hotel Services has expanded its rapidly
growing portfolio of hotels in Thailand with the signing of an U
hotel in Hua Hin.
Scheduled to open in early 2020, the U Hua Hin
resort enjoys a private beach location on nine rai (roughly 3.5
acres) of land between Hua Hin Soi 1-3.
The resort will have a total
of 132 rooms and villas consisting of superior, deluxe and pool
villa types.
The U Hua Hin will feature a beachfront pool bar and lounge,
a large swimming
pool and a specialty restaurant. Other facilities and services
will include meeting rooms for seminars and events, a fitness center,
library/business center and free Wi-Fi.
“We are very
excited to work with the owner and project consultants to bring
this project to life with the true spirit of U Hotels & Resorts as
it is “All About U”. We are delighted to continually expand of the
U portfolio in Thailand with our 11th property in the Kingdom of
Thailand,” said
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Absolute Hotel Services
Group.
