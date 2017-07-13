SITA Upgrades Travel Experience at Seychelles International Airport

|
Air Seychelles has upgraded the overall travel
experience at Seychelles International Airport by installing
SITA’s state-of-the-art common-use passenger processing systems
(CUPPS).
This investment provides greater flexibility for
international airlines operating from the airport by allowing them
to share common-use terminal equipment for check-in and boarding.
“The new common-use terminal equipment
will enable Air Seychelles to connect to various Departure Control
Systems used by other airlines operating to Seychelles, providing
more flexibility to our ground handling operations,” said Roy
Kinnear, Chief Executive Officer of Air Seychelles. “Even more importantly, it will enable us to
streamline the check-in and boarding process for all the
international travelers that are handled at Seychelles
International Airport, making sure they have a smooth experience.
This development from SITA follows the long list of innovative
technological solutions which we have implemented to ensure an
improved guest experience.”
Gilbert Faure, Chief Executive
Officer of the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority, said,
“Introducing cutting-edge CUPPS infrastructure at Seychelles
International Airport puts us on par with some of the most modern
airports in the world. Having a standardized system for handling
passengers will improve the airport experience for all
international travelers, irrespective of the airline they are
flying with, which is a fantastic achievement. We have developed a
strong relationship with both Air Seychelles and SITA and are
pleased to have worked together to install this new technology.”
