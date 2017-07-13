SITA Upgrades Travel Experience at Seychelles International Airport

Air Seychelles has upgraded the overall travel experience at Seychelles International Airport by installing SITA’s state-of-the-art common-use passenger processing systems (CUPPS). This investment provides greater flexibility for international airlines operating from the airport by allowing them to share common-use terminal equipment for check-in and boarding. “The new common-use terminal equipment will enable Air Seychelles to connect to various Departure Control Systems used by other airlines operating to Seychelles, providing more flexibility to our ground handling operations,” said Roy Kinnear, Chief Executive Officer of Air Seychelles. “Even more importantly, it will enable us to streamline the check-in and boarding process for all the international travelers that are handled at Seychelles International Airport, making sure they have a smooth experience. This development from SITA follows the long list of innovative technological solutions which we have implemented to ensure an improved guest experience.” Gilbert Faure, Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority, said, “Introducing cutting-edge CUPPS infrastructure at Seychelles International Airport puts us on par with some of the most modern airports in the world. Having a standardized system for handling passengers will improve the airport experience for all international travelers, irrespective of the airline they are flying with, which is a fantastic achievement. We have developed a strong relationship with both Air Seychelles and SITA and are pleased to have worked together to install this new technology.” See other recent news regarding: SITA, CUPPS, Seychelles.