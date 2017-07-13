Sergio Colella Joins SITA as President - Europe

SITA has appointed Sergio Colella as President - Europe.

Reporting to CEO Barbara Dalibard, Sergio will be based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Sergio joins SITA from HP where he was Vice President and General Manager of HP Enterprise Services EMEA South. Sergio joined HP in 2014 and was responsible for leading a significant transformation to align the organization, processes and talents to the fast-changing, solution-led enterprise services business.

Prior to joining HP, Sergio was with Accenture where he was Managing Partner in charge of the Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Infrastructure and Transportation practice for Europe & Latin America (EALA). He began his career in 1988 as management consultant at Accenture, where he held a variety of leadership positions.

Barbara Dalibard, CEO of SITA, said, “As we reshape SITA it is important that we inject, where appropriate, new talent with new perspectives to fuel our future success. Sergio brings a wealth of experience in managing large IT transformation projects. His enthusiasm and fresh views will be important in driving the next phase of SITA’s growth.”

