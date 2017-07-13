Four Seasons Appoints Gaurav Khanna as General Manager of Nobu Doha

The Four Seasons Hotel Doha has appointed Gaurav Khanna as General Manager of Nobu Doha. In his new role, Khanna will be responsible for overseeing all operations at the restaurant which features an 192-seat interior dining area, two private dining rooms, multiple lounges and catering operations. “Working at Nobu Restaurants, let alone being at the helm of Nobu Doha as the General Manager, is any food and beverage aspirant’s dream,” said Gaurav Khanna. “The philosophy of the brand, the strong bond amongst the international Nobu family, and our team’s passion towards what we do, combined with the equally aligned culture of Four Seasons, makes working here an ever learning experience.” Khanna has more than 10 years of international five-star hotel operations and restaurant experience. Prior to being appointed General Manager of Nobu Doha, he most recently served as Assistant General Manager of the award-winning restaurant and was part of the pre-opening team. Before making the move to Doha, Khanna held the position of assistant general manager at Nobu Dubai, where in addition to overseeing the day-to-day operations, he successfully headed the highly coveted Nobu pop-ups held annually at Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort in Morocco. Similar to Nobu Doha, he was part of the pre-opening team at Nobu Dubai, where he also assisted with pre- opening food and beverage operational support for Atlantis The Palm Dubai. Khanna began is career at The Taj Mahal Palace & Towers in Mumbai, India as a hotel operations management trainee. From Pune, India, Khanna graduated from Maharashtra State Institute of Hotel Management & Catering and received his Bachelors in Hotel Management. He is fluent in English, Hindi and French.

See other recent news regarding: Four Seasons, GM, Doha, Qatar, General Manager, Nobu, Chef.