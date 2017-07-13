Four Seasons Appoints Gaurav Khanna as General Manager of Nobu Doha

|
The Four Seasons Hotel Doha has appointed Gaurav
Khanna as General Manager of Nobu Doha.
In his new role, Khanna
will be responsible for overseeing all operations at the
restaurant which features an 192-seat interior dining area, two
private dining rooms, multiple lounges and catering operations.
“Working at Nobu Restaurants, let alone being at
the helm of Nobu Doha as the General Manager, is any food and
beverage aspirant’s dream,” said Gaurav Khanna. “The philosophy
of the brand, the strong bond amongst the international Nobu
family, and our team’s passion towards what we do, combined with
the equally aligned culture of Four Seasons, makes working here an
ever learning experience.”
Khanna has more than 10 years of international
five-star hotel operations and restaurant experience. Prior to
being appointed General Manager of Nobu Doha, he most recently
served as Assistant General Manager of the award-winning
restaurant and was part of the pre-opening team.
Before making the move to Doha, Khanna held the position of
assistant general manager at Nobu Dubai, where in addition to
overseeing the day-to-day operations, he successfully headed the
highly coveted Nobu pop-ups held annually at Mazagan Beach & Golf
Resort in Morocco. Similar to Nobu Doha, he was part of the
pre-opening team at Nobu Dubai, where he also assisted with
pre- opening food and beverage operational support for Atlantis The
Palm Dubai.
Khanna began is career at The Taj Mahal Palace &
Towers in Mumbai, India as a hotel operations management trainee.
From Pune, India, Khanna graduated from Maharashtra State
Institute of Hotel Management & Catering and received his
Bachelors in Hotel Management. He is fluent in English, Hindi and
French.
