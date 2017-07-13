IHG Signs Hotel Indigo in Leicester Square, London

InterContinental Hotels Group has signed the fourth Hotel Indigo in London, England.

Due to open in late 2017, the 95-room Hotel Indigo London - One Leicester Square will be feature a rooftop bar, a gym, and working spaces that can be used for meetings.

The hotel will operate under a franchise agreement with Criterion Capital and will be the operator’s first venture with the franchise partner.

Michael North (pictured), Head of Hotels, Criterion Capital, said, “We are pleased to be opening our first Hotel Indigo hotel with IHG later this year. It was important for us to partner with an operator that could offer us such a strong brand, and Leicester Square has its own personality and neighbourhood story, which is why Hotel Indigo is the perfect fit for the area. This is a significant strategic investment for Criterion Capital. We have a series of hotels scheduled to open in rapid succession across Prime Central London.”

Hotel Indigo is one of IHG’s boutique brands with 75 hotels (9,214 rooms) open and 76 hotels (10,437) in the global pipeline.

Boutique is the fastest growing segment in the hotel industry and since Q3 2016 alone, IHG has signed eight Hotel Indigo properties across Europe.

There are currently 21 Hotel Indigo hotels open and 18 in the pipeline across Europe.



