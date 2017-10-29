JAL to Increase Flights to Bangkok and London

Commencing 29 October 2017, JAL will operate a second daily nonstop service between Tokyo (Haneda) and London (Heathrow).

JAL will also increase flight frequency between Tokyo (Narita) and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) from 29 October 2017 through 24 March 2018.

These new services will be operated with the airline's JAL Sky Suite configured aircraft.

Reservations and ticket sales begin 14 July 2017.

As the new London service (JL041) will depart from Haneda after midnight and arrive Heathrow the same day in the early morning, customers will be able to use both the day before departure and after arrival to the fullest.

The departure time from Heathrow on JL042 will be in the morning, and arrival time into Haneda will be early morning of the next day.

Meanwhile, JAL will provide all JL041 customers with light meals in its Sakura Lounge at Haneda International Airport.

In addition, passengers on this flight will also be able to take advantage of complimentary access to the bathing facilities at 'Natural Hot Spring Heiwajima', located nearby the airport.

Due to the current demand, JAL has confirmed that it will suspend flights between Tokyo (Narita) and Seoul (Incheon).



See other recent news regarding: JAL, Japan Airlines, Japan, Bangkok, Heathrow, London.