JAL to Increase Flights to Bangkok and London

|
Commencing 29 October 2017, JAL will operate a
second daily nonstop service between Tokyo (Haneda) and London
(Heathrow).
JAL will also
increase flight frequency between Tokyo (Narita) and Bangkok
(Suvarnabhumi) from 29 October 2017 through 24 March 2018.
These new services will be operated with the airline's
JAL Sky Suite configured aircraft.
Reservations and ticket sales
begin 14 July 2017.
As the new London service (JL041)
will depart from Haneda after midnight and arrive Heathrow the
same day in the early morning, customers will be able to use both
the day before departure and after arrival to the fullest.
The departure time from Heathrow on JL042 will
be in the morning, and arrival time into Haneda will be early
morning of the next day.
Meanwhile, JAL will provide all JL041 customers
with light meals in its Sakura Lounge at Haneda International
Airport.
In addition,
passengers on this flight will also be able to take advantage of
complimentary access to the bathing facilities at 'Natural Hot
Spring Heiwajima', located nearby the airport.
Due to
the current demand, JAL has confirmed that it will suspend flights between Tokyo
(Narita) and Seoul (Incheon).
See other recent
news regarding:
JAL,
Japan Airlines,
Japan,
Bangkok,
Heathrow,
London.