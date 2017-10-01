Etihad Airways to Increase Cairo and Lagos Flights

|
Etihad Airways is to increase flights
between Abu Dhabi and both Cairo and Lagos.
A fifth daily scheduled service will be introduced on
the Cairo route, effective 1 October 2017, taking frequency to the
Egyptian capital up from 28 to 35 flights a week.
The new
mid-morning departure from Abu Dhabi and return afternoon service
out of Cairo will offer local guests in each market additional
choice when travelling between the two capital cities.
During the upcoming peak travel months, Etihad Airways will cater
to demand with additional frequency on the Cairo route before
making the fifth daily service permanent in October. The new
service will also provide convenient connections in Abu Dhabi to
and from key cities in North and South Asia, including Beijing,
Hong Kong, Shanghai, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur.
A
new Saturday flight to Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos,
beginning 2 December 2017, adds to the weekend travel
option, increasing frequency from four to five services each week,
and offering greater flexibility and convenience to local
travellers.
The early morning service from Abu Dhabi and return
mid-morning flight departing Lagos will also ensure convenient
connections to and from Asia and the Indian Subcontinent. Popular
feeder cities include Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kuala
Lumpur.
“Cairo is the largest point to point
market from Abu Dhabi enjoying an increase in tourist traffic to
Egypt. Our additional flights demonstrate the importance of the
strong historic ties between the UAE and Egypt, and our continued
support of the growth of bilateral trade and Egypt’s tourism
industry,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad Airways Executive Vice
President Commercial. “Lagos is one of our
largest direct markets in Sub-Saharan Africa that is showing signs
of strength as Nigeria recovers from recession. Against this
backdrop, our additional flights will help facilitate the growth.
With the convenience of Abu Dhabi’s geographical position, we are
providing timely flight connections between our capital city in
the UAE and both Cairo and Lagos for the benefit of our travellers
and the movement of freight.”
Bilateral trade between the UAE and Egypt totalled
US$400 million last year. GDP growth in Egypt is expected to be
3.5% this year, rising to 4.5% in 2018. And
tourist arrivals into Egypt are forecast to increase from last
year’s level of 5 million to 5.4m this year, and further to almost
6m in 2018.
Nigeria’s GDP growth rate is expected
to more than double from 0.83% this year to 1.9%
in 2018 largely due to the expanding manufacturing, financial and
IT sectors that are helping fuel demand for more international air
capacity.
