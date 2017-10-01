Etihad Airways to Increase Cairo and Lagos Flights

Etihad Airways is to increase flights between Abu Dhabi and both Cairo and Lagos. A fifth daily scheduled service will be introduced on the Cairo route, effective 1 October 2017, taking frequency to the Egyptian capital up from 28 to 35 flights a week. The new mid-morning departure from Abu Dhabi and return afternoon service out of Cairo will offer local guests in each market additional choice when travelling between the two capital cities. During the upcoming peak travel months, Etihad Airways will cater to demand with additional frequency on the Cairo route before making the fifth daily service permanent in October. The new service will also provide convenient connections in Abu Dhabi to and from key cities in North and South Asia, including Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur. A new Saturday flight to Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos, beginning 2 December 2017, adds to the weekend travel option, increasing frequency from four to five services each week, and offering greater flexibility and convenience to local travellers. The early morning service from Abu Dhabi and return mid-morning flight departing Lagos will also ensure convenient connections to and from Asia and the Indian Subcontinent. Popular feeder cities include Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kuala Lumpur. “Cairo is the largest point to point market from Abu Dhabi enjoying an increase in tourist traffic to Egypt. Our additional flights demonstrate the importance of the strong historic ties between the UAE and Egypt, and our continued support of the growth of bilateral trade and Egypt’s tourism industry,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad Airways Executive Vice President Commercial. “Lagos is one of our largest direct markets in Sub-Saharan Africa that is showing signs of strength as Nigeria recovers from recession. Against this backdrop, our additional flights will help facilitate the growth. With the convenience of Abu Dhabi’s geographical position, we are providing timely flight connections between our capital city in the UAE and both Cairo and Lagos for the benefit of our travellers and the movement of freight.” Bilateral trade between the UAE and Egypt totalled US$400 million last year. GDP growth in Egypt is expected to be 3.5% this year, rising to 4.5% in 2018. And tourist arrivals into Egypt are forecast to increase from last year’s level of 5 million to 5.4m this year, and further to almost 6m in 2018. Nigeria’s GDP growth rate is expected to more than double from 0.83% this year to 1.9% in 2018 largely due to the expanding manufacturing, financial and IT sectors that are helping fuel demand for more international air capacity. See other recent news regarding: Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Lagos.