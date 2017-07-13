|
Carpe Diem Maldives has appointed Liz Smailes
as Head of Brand and Marketing Communications, and Business
Development Europe.
Liz joined Carpe Diem in June from
Anthem Asia, an investment company in Yangon, Myanmar, where she
was a consultant for the past year.
Returning to the Maldives, Liz takes on a
new role within Carpe Diem and will be responsible for all aspects
of the brand expansion, marketing communications and PR strategy. Liz will also oversee the company’s European business
development.
Liz said, “I’m thrilled at this opportunity to develop something new
out of a strong foundation. I’m also very excited to join such a
unique company with a solid reputation for excellent dive and surf
cruises that is now embracing new challenges of resort expansion.
It’s a vibrant time for the Maldives too, as we see a new
demographic of travellers to the destination. They are seeking a
more social environment paired with adventure and excitement,
rather than just a romance and honeymoon emphasis, and Carpe Diem
Maldives is set to deliver on that market demand.”
Building on Carpe Diem’s strong name over the
last nine years as a liveaboard dive operator of three luxury
cruises in the Maldives, Liz joins the company at an exciting time
of expansion into resort hospitality.
Agnes Van Linden, Assistant
Managing Director of Carpe Diem says Liz brings a “wealth of
experience” to the role having worked previously with brands such
as Anantara and Per Aquum.
“I am really delighted that Liz
has joined us in this vital role. She brings with her a wealth of
leadership experience and proven track record in brand strategy,
marketing communications and public relations. We’ve already
achieved a lot in the first two months and we look forward to
establishing a stronger brand recognition and identity as the
company grows,” said Agnes.
