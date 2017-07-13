Carpe Diem Maldives has appointed Liz Smailes as Head of Brand and Marketing Communications, and Business Development Europe. Liz joined Carpe Diem in June from Anthem Asia, an investment company in Yangon, Myanmar, where she was a consultant for the past year. Returning to the Maldives, Liz takes on a new role within Carpe Diem and will be responsible for all aspects of the brand expansion, marketing communications and PR strategy. Liz will also oversee the company’s European business development. Liz said, “I’m thrilled at this opportunity to develop something new out of a strong foundation. I’m also very excited to join such a unique company with a solid reputation for excellent dive and surf cruises that is now embracing new challenges of resort expansion. It’s a vibrant time for the Maldives too, as we see a new demographic of travellers to the destination. They are seeking a more social environment paired with adventure and excitement, rather than just a romance and honeymoon emphasis, and Carpe Diem Maldives is set to deliver on that market demand.” Building on Carpe Diem’s strong name over the last nine years as a liveaboard dive operator of three luxury cruises in the Maldives, Liz joins the company at an exciting time of expansion into resort hospitality. Agnes Van Linden, Assistant Managing Director of Carpe Diem says Liz brings a “wealth of experience” to the role having worked previously with brands such as Anantara and Per Aquum. “I am really delighted that Liz has joined us in this vital role. She brings with her a wealth of leadership experience and proven track record in brand strategy, marketing communications and public relations. We’ve already achieved a lot in the first two months and we look forward to establishing a stronger brand recognition and identity as the company grows,” said Agnes. See other recent news regarding: Carpe Diem, Maldives, Diving, Liz Smailes.