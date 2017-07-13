Bell 525 Relentless Resumes Flight Test Program

The Bell 525 Relentless program has resumed
flight test activity after receiving experimental certificate
renewal from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The Bell 525, one of the world’s first fly-by-wire
commercial helicopters, features the Garmin G5000H, a
fully-integrated touch screen avionics suite.
“We have resumed a key element of the Bell
525 program,” said Mitch Snyder, Bell Helicopter President and
CEO. “Bell Helicopter has worked with the National Transportation
Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA since the accident and we are
confident in the resumption of flight test activity. The team is
focused on certification in 2018 and we are committed to bringing
this innovative and high-performing helicopter to market.”