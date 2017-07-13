AsBAA Appoints Andy Hudson to Board of Governors

The Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA), a non-profit representative trade body for business and general aviation, has announced that Andy Hudson, CEO of the expenses management and hotel booking platform, Down-Route, and owner and founder of PJC Aviation, has been appointed to its Board of Governors in Southeast Asia.

Jenny Lau, Chairperson of AsBAA added, “The primary concern of our organisation is to reach the widest audience of industry groups and regulatory bodies to promote business and general aviation in Asia. Our board of governors brings a broad range of skills to AsBAA which ensures that we achieve the best for our industry and Andy brings yet another dimension to that. We are delighted to have him on board.”

Andy Hudson is based at the recently opened Down Route office in Singapore.

“Following a long, worldwide career in business aviation I decided to move my companies, PJC Aviation and more recently Down-Route, to Singapore in the heart of South East Asia. During my years doing business here I have developed an extensive and very productive relationship with AsBAA,” Hudson said. “I have established a wide range of contacts across the business aviation industry and I am looking forward to harnessing my experience to communicate the AsBAA message as well as promoting the benefits of our industry within Asia and beyond.”

