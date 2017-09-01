Alaya Resort Kuta, Bali to be Rebranded as Amnaya Resort Kuta

The Alaya Resort Kuta will be rebranded as the Amnaya Resort Kuta, effective 1 September 2017.

The resort is close to Bali’s airport, on a quiet side lane off Jalan Kartika Plaza in the heart of Kuta’s lively shopping, dining, and entertainment hub.

The Amnaya Resort Kuta will be the flagship of a what will become a series of 4-star boutique properties owned and operated by PT Tibi Modern Sentosa.

Amnaya Resort Kuta has confirmed that all existing rates and allocation agreements with corporate, wholesale, OTAs and agents will remain in force as previously contracted.

Jeffrey Wibisono will stay on at the Amnaya Kuta Resort as General Manager, working together with the well-established team.

Following the rebranding of the hotel, PT Tibi Modern Sentosa is scheduled to open another boutique Amnaya Resort in Nusa Dua, also in Bali, in 2019.

