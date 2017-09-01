Alaya Resort Kuta, Bali to be Rebranded as Amnaya Resort Kuta

|
The Alaya Resort Kuta will be rebranded as the
Amnaya Resort Kuta, effective 1 September 2017.
The resort is close to Bali’s airport, on a
quiet side lane off Jalan Kartika Plaza in the heart of Kuta’s
lively shopping, dining, and entertainment hub.
The Amnaya Resort
Kuta will be the flagship of a what will become a series of 4-star
boutique properties owned and operated by PT Tibi Modern Sentosa.
Amnaya Resort Kuta has confirmed that all existing
rates and allocation agreements with corporate, wholesale, OTAs
and agents will remain in force as previously contracted.
Jeffrey Wibisono will stay on at the Amnaya Kuta
Resort as General Manager, working together with the
well-established team.
Following the rebranding of the hotel, PT Tibi
Modern Sentosa is scheduled to open
another boutique Amnaya Resort in Nusa Dua, also in Bali, in 2019.
