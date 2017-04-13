Pegipegi Completes Integration with eRevMax

|
Pegipegi, one of the most popular online travel
agencies in Indonesia, has completed 2-way integration with
eRevMax.
The seamless interface will allow hotels using RateTiger and RTConnect platforms to update rate and availabilities and receive reservations generated through the channel in real-time.
Launched in 2012, Pegipegi currently offers more than 7,000 hotels
in Indonesia, more than 20,000 flight routes, and more than 1,600
train routes.
“As an OTA providing Hotel, Flight and Train
booking services, Pegipegi always strive to provide the best
service not only for our customers, but also for our partners.
Through our cooperation with eRevMax, we try to provide
convenience for our hotel partners to be more practical in
uploading their room availability, price, and facilities in Pegipegi,”
said Ryan Kartawidjaja, Deputy CEO, Pegipegi.
eRevMax offers
2-way seamless connectivity with various regional and global OTAs.
The company provides channel management, rate intelligence and
connectivity solutions to large hotel chains, mid-market segment
as well as independent hotels and serviced apartment brands
globally.
Ashis
Saha, SVP – Project Management, eRevMax, said, “At
eRevMax, we give utmost importance to provide our hotel customers
with a diverse range of superior connectivity options. The
integration with Pegipegi allows us to offer hotels with wider
selection of leading South East Asian channels to choose from and
capitalize on the region’s online travel growth story.”
