Pegipegi Completes Integration with eRevMax

Pegipegi, one of the most popular online travel agencies in Indonesia, has completed 2-way integration with eRevMax.

The seamless interface will allow hotels using RateTiger and RTConnect platforms to update rate and availabilities and receive reservations generated through the channel in real-time.

Launched in 2012, Pegipegi currently offers more than 7,000 hotels in Indonesia, more than 20,000 flight routes, and more than 1,600 train routes.

“As an OTA providing Hotel, Flight and Train booking services, Pegipegi always strive to provide the best service not only for our customers, but also for our partners. Through our cooperation with eRevMax, we try to provide convenience for our hotel partners to be more practical in uploading their room availability, price, and facilities in Pegipegi,” said Ryan Kartawidjaja, Deputy CEO, Pegipegi.

eRevMax offers 2-way seamless connectivity with various regional and global OTAs. The company provides channel management, rate intelligence and connectivity solutions to large hotel chains, mid-market segment as well as independent hotels and serviced apartment brands globally.

Ashis Saha, SVP – Project Management, eRevMax, said, “At eRevMax, we give utmost importance to provide our hotel customers with a diverse range of superior connectivity options. The integration with Pegipegi allows us to offer hotels with wider selection of leading South East Asian channels to choose from and capitalize on the region’s online travel growth story.”

See other recent news regarding: pegipegi, eRevMax, RateTiger, Indonesia, Distribution, Technology, Solutions.