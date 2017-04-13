Carlson Wagonlit Travel Appoints Simon Nowroz as Chief Marketing Officer

Carlson Wagonlit Travel has appointed Simon Nowroz as Chief Marketing Officer.

Reporting to Patrick Andersen, Chief Strategy and Commerce Officer, Simon will be based in Minneapolis, USA.

“Simon blends his deep sector experience in travel with an intimate knowledge of innovation, marketing, branding and business development,” said Patrick Andersen. “We have exciting times ahead, both in terms of product and brand development, and I am delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Simon joins from Anderson Capital Advisors, a specialist advisory firm he co-founded to focus on maximising customer returns from creative digital strategies, independent of market directions.

Prior to that he was Head of New Ventures with Travelport for two and a half years, and he was President and Managing Director APAC with the firm for nine years before that.

He has over 25 years’ travel industry expertise covering consultancy, distribution, car hire and air.

Simon has lived and worked in France, Hong Kong, the UK and U.S.. He is a graduate of Insead, Stanford and TVU.



See other recent news regarding: CWT, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, CMO, Chief Marketing Officer.