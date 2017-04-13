TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 13 April 2017
Executive Appointments at Amadeus

Amadeus has appointed Cyril Tetaz as Head of Commercial for Asia Pacific, Airlines.

 Jonathan Tong and Abdullah Ozkececi have also moved to Amadeus’ Singapore hub as Head of Airline IT Solutions and Head of Airline IT Sales respectively for Asia Pacific, Russia, Turkey and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

“Our airlines business has seen phenomenal growth over the past few years and a lot of that has come from Asia Pacific,” said Hazem Hussein, Executive Vice President, Airlines, Amadeus Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe and Turkey. “As our footprint grows, our leadership must likewise evolve to ensure we continue to be close to our airline customers, focused on their needs, and to work better together. The changes we announce today are a reflection of that. With Cyril now leading our commercial strategy in Asia Pacific and the diversity of experience and expertise that Jonathan and Abdullah bring to the table, I’m confident we can accelerate our momentum in the Asia Pacific market – one that is fast-evolving, has very complex needs but is also incredibly exciting.”

Cyril Tetaz

As Head of Commercial for Asia Pacific, Airlines, Amadeus, Cyril Tetaz (pictured) will direct all commercial relationships with Amadeus’ airline customers based in Asia Pacific.

His primary responsibility is to deliver on Amadeus’ customer-first approach for airlines in the region.

 Cyril reports to Hazem Hussein, and will retain his current role as Regional Director for Japan. He has been with Amadeus since 2004.

“Since moving to Japan in 2013 I’ve witnessed first-hand the pace of change and growth in the Asia Pacific landscape,” said Cyril Tetaz, Head of Commercial for Asia Pacific, Airlines, Amadeus. “It is truly the place to be. The success we have achieved in this region has been built on the trust our customers place in us, and we don’t take that for granted. We have a lot to offer airlines and my job is to make sure we always do that in a way that is focused on their needs – innovating with them, and for them.”

Singapore-born Jonathan Tong has moved back home after two years at Amadeus’ R&D hub in Nice.

 As Head of Airline IT Solutions for Asia Pacific, Russia, Turkey and CIS, his responsibilities include driving the region’s solution strategy, pre-sales, adoption of Amadeus Airlines products and services, and solution management.

 Working with the account teams Jonathan and his division play an important role in driving customer satisfaction and ensuring that Amadeus is a true business partner to the region’s airlines.

Abdullah Ozkececi joins the Asia Pacific team as Head of IT Sales for Asia Pacific, Russia, Turkey and CIS.

 He leads the strategy and team responsible for sales and renewal engagements with airlines in the region. Abdullah has been with Amadeus since 2011 and prior to this role was Head of Airline Commercial for Turkey and Ukraine.

Jonathan and Abdullah succeed Charles Rogier and Christian Baillet respectively, who move to Europe taking up leadership positions within Amadeus’ Central Europe Airlines team. 

