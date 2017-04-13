Executive Appointments at Amadeus

|
Amadeus has appointed Cyril Tetaz as Head of
Commercial for Asia Pacific, Airlines.
Jonathan Tong and Abdullah
Ozkececi have also moved to Amadeus’ Singapore hub as Head of
Airline IT Solutions and Head of Airline IT Sales respectively for
Asia Pacific, Russia, Turkey and the Commonwealth of Independent
States (CIS).
“Our airlines business has seen phenomenal
growth over the past few years and a lot of that has come from
Asia Pacific,” said Hazem Hussein, Executive
Vice President, Airlines, Amadeus Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe and
Turkey. “As our footprint grows, our leadership must likewise
evolve to ensure we continue to be close to our airline customers,
focused on their needs, and to work better together. The changes
we announce today are a reflection of that. With Cyril now leading
our commercial strategy in Asia Pacific and the diversity of
experience and expertise that Jonathan and Abdullah bring to the
table, I’m confident we can accelerate our momentum in the Asia
Pacific market – one that is fast-evolving, has very complex needs
but is also incredibly exciting.”
As Head of Commercial for Asia Pacific,
Airlines, Amadeus, Cyril Tetaz (pictured) will direct all commercial
relationships with Amadeus’ airline customers based in Asia
Pacific.
His primary responsibility is to deliver on Amadeus’
customer-first approach for airlines in the region.
Cyril reports
to Hazem Hussein, and will retain his current role as Regional
Director for Japan. He has been with Amadeus since 2004.
“Since moving to Japan in 2013 I’ve witnessed
first-hand the pace of change and growth in the Asia Pacific
landscape,” said Cyril Tetaz,
Head of Commercial for Asia Pacific, Airlines, Amadeus. “It is
truly the place to be. The success we have achieved in this region
has been built on the trust our customers place in us, and we
don’t take that for granted. We have a lot to offer airlines and
my job is to make sure we always do that in a way that is focused
on their needs – innovating with them, and for them.”
Singapore-born Jonathan Tong has moved back home after two
years at Amadeus’ R&D hub in Nice.
As Head of Airline IT Solutions
for Asia Pacific, Russia, Turkey and CIS, his responsibilities
include driving the region’s solution strategy, pre-sales,
adoption of Amadeus Airlines products and services, and solution
management.
Working with the account teams Jonathan and his
division play an important role in driving customer satisfaction
and ensuring that Amadeus is a true business partner to the
region’s airlines.
Abdullah Ozkececi joins the
Asia Pacific team as Head of IT Sales for Asia Pacific, Russia,
Turkey and CIS.
He leads the strategy and team responsible for
sales and renewal engagements with airlines in the region.
Abdullah has been with Amadeus since 2011 and prior to this role
was Head of Airline Commercial for Turkey and Ukraine.
Jonathan and Abdullah succeed Charles Rogier and Christian
Baillet respectively, who move to Europe taking up leadership positions within Amadeus’ Central Europe Airlines team.
