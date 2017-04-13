Air BP and RocketRoute Partner WingsOverAsia

TravelNewsAsia.com
Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, in collaboration with aviation services company RocketRoute, has signed an agreement with WingsOverAsia (WOA), a Fixed Base Operator (FBO) and licenced ground handling agent based at Singapore Seletar Airport.

The agreement, effective immediately, offers benefits for the customers of all three companies.

WOA will champion RocketRoute’s services including the recently launched RocketRoute Fuel App developed in conjunction with Air BP.

 Air BP in turn will provide technical knowledge sharing sessions on the importance of fuel quality and refuelling procedures for the benefit of WOA members.

RocketRoute will provide its dynamic flight planning solution to WOA who will endorse it for the benefit of its members and operators in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, RocketRoute will name WOA as a Preferred Ground Handler at Singapore Seletar Airport on its digital platform. In turn, WOA’s state of the art FBO facilities will provide RocketRoute users with a trusted Ground Handling option at Singapore Seletar Airport.

Left to Right: Bobby Tham, General Aviation Regional Manager, Far East, Air BP; David Lim, Sales and Customer Experience Executive, Wings Over Asia; Ng Yeow Meng, Founder and Managing Director, Wings Over Asia; Uwe Nitsche, CEO, Rocket Route; Wilson Yuan, Regional Sales & Marketing Manager, Air BP; Zhang Shu Ping, General Aviation Account Manager, Air BP.

Commenting on the agreement, Wilson Yuan, Regional Sales & Marketing Manager, Air BP, said, “We look forward to welcoming WOA’s customers to any one of our 800 plus locations around the world and to supporting their Air BP fuel purchases via the RocketRoute Fuel App. In turn, our customers will enjoy the excellent facilities on offer at WOA’s FBO and through its ground handling services.”

Ng Yeow Meng, Founder & Managing Director, WOA, added, “The RocketRoute Fuel App will offer our customers a new and simple way of purchasing fuel direct from Air BP. We look forward to welcoming Air BP and RocketRoute customers to our FBO and ground handling services at WOA and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial business relationship with both companies.”

