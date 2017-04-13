Air BP and RocketRoute Partner WingsOverAsia

|
Air BP, the international aviation fuel products
and service supplier, in collaboration with aviation services
company RocketRoute, has signed an agreement with WingsOverAsia
(WOA), a Fixed Base Operator (FBO) and licenced ground handling
agent based at Singapore Seletar Airport.
The agreement, effective immediately, offers
benefits for the customers of all three companies.
WOA will
champion RocketRoute’s services including the recently launched
RocketRoute Fuel App developed in conjunction with Air BP.
Air BP
in turn will provide technical knowledge sharing sessions on the
importance of fuel quality and refuelling procedures for the
benefit of WOA members.
RocketRoute will provide its dynamic flight
planning solution to WOA who will endorse it for the benefit of
its members and operators in the Asia Pacific region.
Additionally, RocketRoute will name WOA as a Preferred Ground
Handler at Singapore Seletar Airport on its digital platform. In
turn, WOA’s state of the art FBO facilities will provide
RocketRoute users with a trusted Ground Handling option at
Singapore Seletar Airport.
Commenting on the agreement, Wilson Yuan,
Regional Sales & Marketing Manager, Air BP, said, “We look forward to welcoming WOA’s
customers to any one of our 800 plus locations around the world
and to supporting their Air BP fuel purchases via the RocketRoute
Fuel App. In turn, our customers will enjoy the excellent
facilities on offer at WOA’s FBO and through its ground handling
services.”
Ng Yeow Meng, Founder & Managing Director, WOA,
added, “The RocketRoute Fuel App will offer our customers a new and simple
way of purchasing fuel direct from Air BP. We look forward to
welcoming Air BP and RocketRoute customers to our FBO and ground
handling services at WOA and we look forward to a long and
mutually beneficial business relationship with both companies.”
