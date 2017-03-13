United Airlines Employees Rally to Protect
U.S. Aviation Jobs
United Airlines employees, union representatives
and members of Congress rallied at Newark Liberty International
Airport on Sunday to support U.S. aviation jobs in the face of Emirates
Airline’s new daily service between Newark and Athens, Greece.
“Each time a U.S. carrier is forced to
cut one of these long-haul international routes, American jobs are
at risk,” said Rick Hoefling, vice president of United’s Newark
hub. “That translates into fewer jobs for pilots, ground crew,
flight attendants and all of those who make our domestic aviation
sector one of the best around the world. We look to the new
administration to enforce our international aviation agreements
and stand up for all U.S. aviation workers.”
United offers flights from Newark to Athens only
during the summer because it says the market demand does not
support a year-round service.