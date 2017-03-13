United Airlines Employees Rally to Protect U.S. Aviation Jobs

United Airlines employees, union representatives and members of Congress rallied at Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday to support U.S. aviation jobs in the face of Emirates Airline’s new daily service between Newark and Athens, Greece.

“Each time a U.S. carrier is forced to cut one of these long-haul international routes, American jobs are at risk,” said Rick Hoefling, vice president of United’s Newark hub. “That translates into fewer jobs for pilots, ground crew, flight attendants and all of those who make our domestic aviation sector one of the best around the world. We look to the new administration to enforce our international aviation agreements and stand up for all U.S. aviation workers.”

United offers flights from Newark to Athens only during the summer because it says the market demand does not support a year-round service.

