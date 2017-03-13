Radisson Blu Hotel Opens in Bengaluru, India

|
Carlson Rezidor has expanded its portfolio of
hotels in India with today's opening of the Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru.
Located in the capital of India’s southern
Karnataka state, Bengaluru is also known as “The Garden City”. An
epicenter of economic activity and high-technology industry, the
city is also renowned for its beautiful parks and dynamic
nightlife.
“Bengaluru is a progressive market and continues to thrive on high
economic activity, an international focal point of India’s growth momentum,”
said Raj Rana, chief executive officer,
South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. “The opening of Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru is a
testament of our footprint in the region and a reflection of the
unique brand identity that we bring to the city. We are proud to
be in partnership with A.S.K. Brothers Ltd. to launch this
upper-upscale hotel.”
Radisson Blu Atria
Bengaluru is a 45-minute drive from the Kempegowda International
Airport (BLR) and a 10-minute drive from the City Railway
Station.
The hotel is also located within close proximity to iconic attractions
including the Government Legislative Building, Vidhana Soudha,
Bangalore Palace and Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace.
Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru features 167
guest rooms and suites, four F&B outlets, over 1,250 square meters
of flexible room configurations with its six meeting spaces and
two boardrooms, a Business Class Lounge, business center,
swimming pool, spa and fully-equipped fitness center.
