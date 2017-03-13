Marco Polo Hotels Appoints Rosemary Tam as Group Director of Human Resources

Marco Polo Hotels has appointed Ms. Rosemary Tam as Group Director of Human Resources.

Rosemary joins Marco Polo Hotels from Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company. She has also worked with W Hong Kong and Le Meridien Cyberport as Director of Human Resources.

Rosemary is tasked in her new role with performance management goals, associate recruitment, staffing benefits and the deployment of HR strategies in alignment with the Marco Polo’s corporate vision and mission.

“Rosemary has the right experience we are seeking in order to grow the group’s HR function,” said Juliette Lim, Vice President, Human Resources for Marco Polo Hotels. “She will oversee the group’s talent acquisition and retention goals with improved benefits and career paths for our 14 operating hotels and assist with overall talent strategies for our new openings in Chongqing, Hong Kong, Changsha and Suzhou.”

A graduate of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hotel and Catering Management, Rosemary holds a Master’s Degree in Strategic Human Resources Management from the Hong Kong Baptist University.



