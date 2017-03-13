Marco Polo Hotels Appoints Rosemary Tam as Group Director of Human Resources

|
Marco Polo Hotels has appointed
Ms. Rosemary Tam as Group Director of Human Resources.
Rosemary joins Marco Polo Hotels from Hong Kong Cyberport
Management Company. She has also worked with W Hong Kong and Le Meridien Cyberport as Director of
Human Resources.
Rosemary is tasked in her new role with
performance management goals, associate recruitment, staffing
benefits and the deployment of HR strategies in alignment with the
Marco Polo’s corporate vision and mission.
“Rosemary has the right
experience we are seeking in order to grow the group’s HR
function,” said Juliette Lim, Vice President, Human Resources for
Marco Polo Hotels. “She will oversee the group’s talent
acquisition and retention goals with improved benefits and career
paths for our 14 operating hotels and assist with overall talent
strategies for our new openings in Chongqing, Hong Kong, Changsha
and Suzhou.”
A graduate of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
in Hotel and Catering Management, Rosemary holds a Master’s Degree
in Strategic Human Resources Management from the Hong Kong Baptist
University.
