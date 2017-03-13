Iran Air Takes Delivery of First New Airbus A330-200

Iran Air has taken delivery of its first new Airbus A330-200.

The delivery of the aircraft is part of Iran Air’s major fleet renewal plan, and is the first wide body from a firm order placed by the national carrier of Iran in December 2016 for 100 Airbus aircraft (46 single aisle and 54 wide-body jets).

Iran Air’s A330-200 features a two class cabin layout, seating 32 passengers in business and 206 in economy.

The delivery, which took place at the Airbus delivery centre in Toulouse, marks yet another milestone for Iran Air, as it celebrates its 56th anniversary since establishment.



See other recent news regarding: Iran Air, Airbus, A330-200, Iran.