Iran Air Takes Delivery of First New Airbus
A330-200
Iran Air has taken delivery of its first new
Airbus
A330-200.
The delivery of the aircraft is part of Iran
Air’s major fleet renewal plan, and is the first wide body from a
firm order placed by the national carrier of Iran in December 2016
for 100 Airbus aircraft (46 single aisle and 54 wide-body jets).
Iran Air’s
A330-200 features a two class cabin layout, seating 32 passengers
in business and 206 in economy.
The delivery, which took
place at the Airbus delivery centre in Toulouse, marks yet another
milestone for Iran Air, as it celebrates its 56th anniversary since
establishment.