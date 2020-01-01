Honeywell Launches ADS-B Cockpit Upgrade Program for Citation and Hawker Aircraft

|
Honeywell Aerospace is offering a promotional
upgrade program to provide Automatic Dependent
Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out capability for operators
currently equipped with Honeywell Primus II Radio suites.
The promotional upgrade program was created for
operators of Citation II (Model 550), Citation III/VI/VII (Model
650), Citation V, Ultra, Encore, Excel (Model 560), and Hawker
700/800/800XP aircraft so that they meet the Federal Aviation
Administration’s requirements for ADS-B Out before 1 January 2020.
Aircraft operators can now
get ahead of the 2020 deadline and avoid installation facility
backlogs, component shortages and installation price increases,
which means they won’t run the risk of having a grounded aircraft
due to the FAA requirement or the inability to fly in optimal
airspace in 2020.
ADS-B mandates are planned by numerous
regulatory agencies throughout the world. Honeywell is actively
developing products to support in-service aircraft in meeting
these mandates and has already implemented a number of ADS-B
upgrades.
The promotional upgrade program for Primus II Radio will
satisfy the currently-known ADS-B mandates including TSO-C166b and
TSO-C112d and compliance with DO-260B.
See other recent
news regarding:
Honeywell,
FAA,
Upgrade.