Honeywell Launches ADS-B Cockpit Upgrade Program for Citation and Hawker Aircraft

Honeywell Aerospace is offering a promotional upgrade program to provide Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out capability for operators currently equipped with Honeywell Primus II Radio suites.

The promotional upgrade program was created for operators of Citation II (Model 550), Citation III/VI/VII (Model 650), Citation V, Ultra, Encore, Excel (Model 560), and Hawker 700/800/800XP aircraft so that they meet the Federal Aviation Administration’s requirements for ADS-B Out before 1 January 2020.

Aircraft operators can now get ahead of the 2020 deadline and avoid installation facility backlogs, component shortages and installation price increases, which means they won’t run the risk of having a grounded aircraft due to the FAA requirement or the inability to fly in optimal airspace in 2020.

ADS-B mandates are planned by numerous regulatory agencies throughout the world. Honeywell is actively developing products to support in-service aircraft in meeting these mandates and has already implemented a number of ADS-B upgrades.

The promotional upgrade program for Primus II Radio will satisfy the currently-known ADS-B mandates including TSO-C166b and TSO-C112d and compliance with DO-260B.

