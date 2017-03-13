Absolute Hotel Services Signs Eastin Hotel and Residences in Hanoi

Absolute Hotel Services has expanded its portfolio of hotels in Vietnam with the signing of an Eastin Hotel and Residences in Hanoi.

Centrally located in the Vietnamese capital, Eastin Hotel and Residences Hanoi will join the luxury Eastin Grand Hotel Saigon and Eastin Easy GTC Hanoi as well as the Eastin Grand Resort Danang and Eastin Grand Phu Quoc which are scheduled to open in 2019.

Eastin Hotel & Residences Hanoi will consist of 144 rooms and 66 serviced apartments and will be part of a mixed-used development containing leased offices and the hotel itself.

Facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant serving both local and international fare, a lobby lounge, a gym, swimming pool and 1,150 sqm of function space.

The Eastin Hotel and Residences Hanoi is scheduled to open in 2019.

