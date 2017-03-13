Absolute Hotel Services Signs Eastin Hotel and Residences in Hanoi

|
Absolute Hotel Services has expanded its
portfolio of hotels in Vietnam with the signing of an Eastin Hotel
and Residences in Hanoi.
Centrally located in the Vietnamese
capital, Eastin Hotel and Residences Hanoi will join the luxury
Eastin Grand Hotel Saigon and Eastin Easy GTC Hanoi as well as the
Eastin Grand Resort Danang and Eastin Grand Phu Quoc which are
scheduled to open in 2019.
Eastin Hotel & Residences Hanoi will consist of 144 rooms and 66 serviced apartments
and will be part of a
mixed-used development containing leased offices and the hotel
itself.
Facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant
serving both local and international fare, a lobby lounge, a
gym, swimming pool and 1,150 sqm of function space.
The Eastin Hotel and Residences Hanoi is
scheduled to
open in 2019.
See other recent
news regarding:
Absolute Hotel Services,
Hanoi,
Eastin,
Residences,
Jonathan Wigley.