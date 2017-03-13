Boeing Wins Five-Year Contract to Sustain ROKAF’s F-15K Fleet

Boeing has signed a five-year contract to continue long-term sustainment of the Republic of Korea Air Force’s (ROKAF) F-15K aircraft, supporting to the fleet’s readiness.

“This approach guarantees materials and technical support required for aircraft maintenance over many years while managing costs,” said Tim Buerk, director, F-15 sustainment in the Far East region and United States. “It also provides opportunities for us to utilize local industry to help maintain and manufacture F-15K components, cutting down on cycle times.”

Boeing has been sustaining the ROKAF’s F-15K fleet since 2012.

Hyundai Glovis, a Seoul-based supplier, will partner with Boeing on logistics handling and supply chain distribution in country.



See other recent news regarding: Boeing, F-15K, Korea.