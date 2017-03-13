Boeing Wins Five-Year Contract to Sustain
ROKAF’s F-15K Fleet
Boeing has signed a five-year contract to
continue long-term sustainment of the Republic of Korea Air
Force’s (ROKAF) F-15K aircraft, supporting to the fleet’s
readiness.
“This approach guarantees materials and
technical support required for aircraft maintenance over many
years while managing costs,” said Tim Buerk, director, F-15
sustainment in the Far East region and United States. “It also
provides opportunities for us to utilize local industry to help
maintain and manufacture F-15K components, cutting down on cycle
times.”
Boeing has been sustaining the ROKAF’s F-15K
fleet since 2012.
Hyundai Glovis, a Seoul-based supplier, will
partner with Boeing on logistics handling and supply chain
distribution in country.