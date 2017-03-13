CX, EK, LH and SQ Join Airbus Routehappy Alliance

|
Airbus has teamed up with Routehappy, a
merchandising content platform for flight shopping, to accelerate
the transformation of flight shopping from what it describes as “commoditized to
differentiated”.
The Airbus Routehappy alliance will help airlines
create more compelling, targeted merchandising content showcasing
specific Airbus offerings such as seat width, personal space,
inflight entertainment, connectivity, and jetlag-friendly ambient
lighting when searching for flights on all sales channels.
Four of the
world’s leading carriers: Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Lufthansa
Group and Singapore Airlines have already joined the Airbus Routehappy
alliance.
Airbus’ Head of Market and Product Strategy,
Bob Lange, said,“Study after study shows the ever-growing
importance of the inflight experience for the more than 3.5
billion people who travel by air every year. In a 2016 survey
Atmosphere Research Group found that 53% of leisure passengers and
61% of business passengers pay attention to the type of aircraft
they will fly on. And yet passengers have little information to go
on when booking their flights. Finally this is changing.”
Airlines participating in the Airbus Routehappy alliance will
receive support in their use of Routehappy Hub, a powerful content management platform that creates and distributes targeted airline
merchandising content across sales channels. UPA (Universal Product Attribute) is a standardized content type in Routehappy
Hub that differentiates airline product offerings with rich descriptive and visual content.
“As airlines
differentiate, so does flight shopping. Flyers need better
information to navigate ever changing options, and the industry
needs a platform that helps them showcase the products they
offer,” said Robert Albert, CEO at Routehappy. “Our alliance with
Airbus provides airlines an added incentive to create and
distribute rich content that is becoming a key feature in how we
shop for flights.”
The key requirement for airlines
participating in the alliance is the inclusion of “branded UPAs”
highlighting Airbus A380 and A350 XWB product features among the
airline’s selling points.
“This is a fantastic initiative that will
empower passengers,” said Paul Starrs, Emirates’ Senior Vice
President, Global Sales. “We will be delighted to showcase the
on-board service and comfort of our world-leading
A380 fleet to the flying public in this innovative way.”
Airbus branded UPAs are being integrated into
leading sales channels for launch soon. The Airbus and Routehappy program is expected
to expand to additional airlines and Airbus aircraft later this
year.
“Airbus builds the most modern, comfortable
aircraft family. Aircraft such as the A350 XWB stand out because
of their quiet, climate controlled interiors and offer each
passenger more space due to their extra-wide cabins and
unobstructed foot space,” Bob Lange added. “Leading airlines have
invested heavily in their inflight services, cabin comfort, and
the overall passenger experience. From now on, passengers will be
able to visualise, choose and reap the benefits of this new
generation of aircraft and cabins whenever they fly.”
