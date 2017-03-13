Saab to Supply Integrated ATC Tower System for Istanbul New Airport

|
Saab has signed a contract with Cengiz
Construction to supply a complete integrated air traffic control
tower system for Istanbul New Airport, which is currently under
construction in Turkey.
Cengiz Construction is the lead partner of
the IGA consortium, which will continue to improve and operate
Istanbul New Airport over the next 25 years.
As part of its Integrated Tower solution, Saab
will deliver a complete Advanced – Surface Movement Guidance &
Control System (A-SGMCS) which includes aircraft routing and
guidance, airfield ground lighting control and monitoring,
electronic flight strips, a large array of multilateration
sensors, and five SR-3 Surface Movement Radars.
This system will
provide full coverage for the first phase of the airport
construction, which consists of three runways. In later phases,
the airport is planned to have six runways and Saab, together with Cengiz Construction, is prepared to expand the A-SMGCS system with
additional Saab multilateration sensors and SR-3 radars.
“The New Istanbul Airport is one of the largest airport
development projects and it is poised to become one of the busiest
hubs in the world. Challenging operations like this are where our
systems really stand out,” said Mike Gerry, head of business unit
Air Traffic Management within Saab business area Surveillance.
Saab’s Integrated Tower solution will be used by controllers
from DHMI, the Turkish air navigation service provider and an
already familiar user of Saab’s A-SMGCS at four other Turkish
airports.
Mr Ugur Cengiz, member of Executive Committee of IGA
and Head of Aviation at Cengiz Construction, said, “We are very excited about the implementation of
an Integrated Tower solution including the A-SMGCS functionality
which will be the only one in the world of this size and
complexity. At Cengiz Construction, we believe Saab is the right
partner and we are looking forward to working together.”
Saab’s Integrated Tower
comprises air and ground surveillance and safety nets, integrates
flight data, manages controller workflows, and integrates various
types of environmental systems such as weather or airfield lighting into a standardised working position.
See other recent
news regarding:
Saab,
Air Traffic Control,
Istanbul.