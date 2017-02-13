Viajes El Corte Inglés Commits to Global Code of Ethics for Tourism

|
Viajes El Corte Inglés has signed the Private
Sector Commitment to the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism,
a key element of tourism enterprises’ efforts in the field of
corporate social responsibility.
With more than 1.2
billion international travellers in 2016, tourism has become one
of the most powerful catalysts for the development of countries.
Its capacity to create employment — 1 out of every 11 jobs
worldwide is generated by the sector — to promote environmental
protection and to create synergies between nations makes it a
vital tool of the 2030 Development Agenda.
In this context,
the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism constitutes an
important roadmap to guide the increasing responsibility of all
actors involved in the preservation of the environment, culture
and local communities.
“The addition of Viajes El Corte
Inglés to the roster of companies committed to the Global Code of
Ethics for Tourism is one of the most significant milestones of
2017, particularly when we are celebrating the International Year
of Sustainable Tourism for Development,” said UNWTO
Secretary-General Taleb Rifai.
Viajes El Corte Inglés is
also one of the companies participating in the project carried out
by UNWTO and the Global Compact on tourism and the Sustainable
Development Objectives (SDGs).
The code includes principles
such as respect for human rights and cultural heritage, the
protection of the environment and the most vulnerable communities,
as well as concepts such as inclusiveness, gender equality and
accessibility.
“This is a universal document that contains moral
values that all societies of the twenty-first century have
accepted as fundamental,” said the Secretary-General.
Juan Luis Vassallo Saavedra, Director of Legal Affairs
and Secretary of the Board of Directors of Viajes El Corte Inglés,
said, “Sustainability means much more than reforesting or practising philanthropy. It is a reaffirmation of our strong link
with the society we form a part of and, above all, a way of
creating lasting value.”
The Code of Ethics, which is
currently undergoing a process of conversion into an international
convention, was approved by the United Nations General Assembly in
2001 with the intention of inviting Member States to apply ethical
principles relating to tourism.
To date, 493 companies and
associations from 67 countries have signed the commitment.
