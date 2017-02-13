TravelNewsAsia.com
Roland de Bonadona to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Burba Hotel Network (BHN), host of the upcoming Hotel Opportunities Latin America (HOLA) 2017, will present a Lifetime Achievement Award to Roland de Bonadona.

The award is presented to an individual who has made significant contributions to the hospitality industry over his or her lifetime through their actions, deeds, and great accomplishments.

Roland de Bonadona retired in 2015 as CEO of Accor Hotels Americas & Caribbean. Today, he acts as a consultant for hospitality and real estate companies.

Roland de Bonadona

He graduated in Business Administration at Paris IX Dauphine University and began his career with Accor Group in 1973 where he held diverse management positions in public restaurants, airport catering, and later Sofitel development for Europe. At the end of 1989, he moved to São Paulo to settle the Sofitel brand and to lead Accor Hotels development in Brazil.

In 1994, Bonadona was entrusted with the mission to assume Accor in Brazil, taking benefit of the new economic perspective opened after "plano real" to re-launch the then 40-hotels company. Leaning upon the existing platform, Bonadona took charge in the renovation and fast expansion of the network in Brazil, further expanding to South America. Accor Hotels runs today 300 hotels consisting of 50,000 rooms in the region with a secured pipeline of 180 hotels and 25,000 rooms.

Bonadona is the co-founder and first President of FOHB (Forum de Operadores Hoteleiros do Brasil). He is a member of ABIH Nacional, Academia Brasileira de Eventos, and the President of the French Brazil Chamber of Commerce.

"We are so pleased to be able to present the HOLA Lifetime Achievement Award to Roland de Bonadona," said Jim Burba, President of BHN. "For the nearly two decades that I have known Roland, he has been both a dynamic leader of his company and a passionate supporter of the growth of tourism in Brazil and the whole of South America. He has inspired our industry and  helped set the stage for our industry's future leaders."

HOLA will be held in Miami, Florida on 25-26 April 2017 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.

