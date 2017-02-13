Roland de Bonadona to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

|
Burba Hotel Network (BHN), host of the upcoming
Hotel Opportunities Latin America (HOLA) 2017, will present a
Lifetime Achievement Award to Roland de Bonadona.
The award is presented to an individual
who has made significant contributions to the hospitality industry
over his or her lifetime through their actions, deeds, and great
accomplishments.
Roland de Bonadona retired in 2015 as CEO of
Accor Hotels Americas & Caribbean. Today, he acts as a consultant
for hospitality and real estate companies.
He graduated in
Business Administration at Paris IX Dauphine University and began
his career with Accor Group in 1973 where he held diverse
management positions in public restaurants, airport catering, and
later Sofitel development for Europe. At the end of 1989, he moved
to São Paulo to settle the Sofitel brand and to lead Accor Hotels development in Brazil.
In 1994, Bonadona was entrusted with the
mission to assume Accor in Brazil, taking benefit of the new economic perspective opened after "plano real" to re-launch the
then 40-hotels company. Leaning upon the existing platform, Bonadona took charge in the renovation and fast expansion of the
network in Brazil, further expanding to South America. Accor
Hotels runs today 300 hotels consisting of 50,000 rooms in the region with a
secured pipeline of 180 hotels and 25,000 rooms.
Bonadona is the co-founder and first President of FOHB (Forum de Operadores
Hoteleiros do Brasil). He is a member of ABIH Nacional, Academia Brasileira de Eventos, and the President of the French Brazil
Chamber of Commerce.
"We are so pleased to be able to
present the HOLA Lifetime Achievement Award to Roland de Bonadona,"
said Jim Burba, President of BHN. "For the nearly two decades that
I have known Roland, he has been both a dynamic leader of his
company and a passionate supporter of the growth of tourism in
Brazil and the whole of South America. He has inspired our
industry and helped set the stage for our industry's future
leaders."
HOLA will be held in Miami, Florida
on 25-26 April 2017 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.
See other recent
news regarding:
BHN,
Burba,
Lifetime Achievement Award.