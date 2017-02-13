TravelNewsAsia.com
Mövenpick Hotel Doha Appoints Sami Aawar as General Manager

Sami Aawar, a professional hotelier with 20 years’ experience in the region, has been appointed as General Manager of the Mövenpick Hotel Doha.

Aawar’s career with Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts started in 2002 as Front Office Duty Manager in Beirut. First he was promoted to Assistant Front Office Manager and later filled the Front Office Manager position at Mövenpick Resort Al Bidaa Kuwait in 2007, where he gained extensive exposure in the housekeeping department. In 2011, Aawar was appointed as Rooms Division Manager at Mövenpick Hotel West Bay Doha.

Sami Aawar

An enriching experience as Director of Operations at Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach Dubai followed in 2014. This was a catalyst for his rise to the role of Task Force General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Al Aziziyah and Mövenpick Hotel Doha in 2016. The formal appointment to general manager is a result of his successful six-month Task Force assignment in Doha.

“My main goal is to target outstanding guest satisfaction and great relationships among team members,” said Aawar. “It is an extraordinary time to be based in Doha and there is a tangible feel of excitement in the air with future events like the football World Cup to plan for and look forward to.”

Aawar started his hospitality career in his native Lebanon, where he joined the food and beverage department of the Al Bustan Hotel in 1997. In the following years, he transferred to front office and worked in independent boutique hotels before joining Mövenpick 15 years ago.

Aawar holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Business Management and is fluent in English, Arabic and French.

He is joined in Doha by his wife and three young children.

