Mövenpick Hotel Doha Appoints Sami Aawar as General Manager

Sami Aawar, a professional hotelier with 20
years’ experience in the region, has been appointed as
General Manager of the Mövenpick Hotel Doha.
Aawar’s career
with Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts started in 2002 as Front Office
Duty Manager in Beirut. First he was promoted to Assistant Front
Office Manager and later filled the Front Office Manager position
at Mövenpick Resort Al Bidaa Kuwait in 2007, where he gained
extensive exposure in the housekeeping department. In 2011, Aawar
was appointed as Rooms Division Manager at Mövenpick Hotel West
Bay Doha.
An enriching experience as Director of Operations
at Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach Dubai followed in 2014. This was
a catalyst for his rise to the role of Task Force General Manager
of Mövenpick Hotel Al Aziziyah and Mövenpick Hotel Doha in 2016.
The formal appointment to general manager is a result of his
successful six-month Task Force assignment in Doha.
“My
main goal is to target outstanding guest satisfaction and great
relationships among team members,” said Aawar. “It is an
extraordinary time to be based in Doha and there is a tangible
feel of excitement in the air with future events like the football
World Cup to plan for and look forward to.”
Aawar started his hospitality career in his native Lebanon, where he
joined the food and beverage department of the Al Bustan Hotel in
1997. In the following years, he transferred to front office and
worked in independent boutique hotels before joining Mövenpick 15
years ago.
Aawar holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in
Business Management and is fluent in English, Arabic and French.
He is joined in Doha by his wife and three
young children.
