90-Villa Hurawalhi Island Resort Opens in Maldives

The 90-Villa Hurawalhi Island Resort in Maldives
has opened.
The
five-star resort, nestled amongst the spectacular coral reefs of the Lhaviyani
Atoll, welcomes guests above the age of 15.
During an exhilarating 40-minute scenic
seaplane flight from Male, a distinctive collection of villas,
comprising 60 over water Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas, can be
seen on the glittering lagoon.
Measuring between 105 and 132 sqm, the villas are equipped with the
latest technology including broadband internet connection, bluetooth sound bar
and 48-inch flat screen TV.
Dining options at the resort include the scene stealing ‘5.8’ undersea
restaurant which is submerged 5.8 meters under the sea. The minimalist-designed restaurant keeps the focus on the
outside and rates high on romance, with every table being set for
two. The menu concept is a multi-course tasting extravaganza and
is available with wine-pairing options recommended by the
sommelier.
Coming up for air above the water, the Aquarium
Restaurant offers stunning sea views by day and romantic candlelit
ambiance by night. Serving a contemporary menu with carefully
sourced organic and artisanal ingredients and a Teppanyaki grill,
there is a strong emphasis on the freshest local seafood and the
finest quality prime beef with delectable sushi, sashimi and
tempura.
Overlooking the Indian Ocean, Canneli is where guests
can enjoy
breakfast. It is also the third option for evening dining, serving
international cuisines.
At the end of the Ocean Villa jetty, the
Champagne Pavilion is a romantic spot to enjoy Champagne and canapés
while the Coco Bar on the
beach has an alfresco deck overlooking the lagoon and is perfect
for enjoying sunset or after dinner cocktails. The over-water
Aquarium Bar adds a third option.
Pool and in-villa dining and private beach dining al fresco under the
stars are also available options.
The resort also features a spa, tennis, badminton and
beach volleyball, and a sports fishing boat for deep-sea fishing
excursions. A diver’s paradise awaits, with guided diving and
snorkeling boat trips available and a complete PADI 5-star training
center. A plethora of water sports activities include jet skis, para-gliding, water skiing wakeboarding, paddle boarding,
windsurfing, kayaks and catamarans.
Airport Lounge
After
clearing immigration and customs, guests are greeted by the
resort’s airport staff and are escorted to check-in at the TMA
seaplane ticket counter, after which they are transported to the
TMA Terminal in a private hotel vehicle. A refreshing cold face
towel, warm hospitality, beverage and snacks are offering with
free Wi-fi while waiting until the sea plane departs.
The lounge
remains open in the late afternoon and evening so guests can relax
in comfort until their check-in time for their flight home at the
international departure terminal.
The arrival service is
provided free of charge and a nominal fee of US$25 per person is
applicable for the departure service.
Environmental Responsibility and Commitment
With a strong
environmental focus, Hurawalhi Island Resort is committed to
giving back and protecting its pristine environment.
Using solar
panels to generate 60% of its power from sustainable solar energy,
its own water bottling plant (hence no plastic bottles are used),
energy saving solutions, hot water recovery and its own Marine
Biology Centre with an in-house Marine Biologist, Hurawalhi Island
Resort’s eco-credentials are impressive to say the least.
In addition,
Hurawalhi Island Resort is collaborating with Manta Trust, the
marine and conservation specialists. Manta Trust are teaming up
with the island’s in-house PADI instructors to provide
educational guided dives and snorkeling in the spectacular reefs
and shipwrecks nearby. The Island is a nesting site for green
turtles and a breeding ground for Manta Rays. Manta Trust is tasked with preserving this natural habitat as well as education
visitors on these beautiful and endangered creatures.
