90-Villa Hurawalhi Island Resort Opens in Maldives

The 90-Villa Hurawalhi Island Resort in Maldives has opened. The five-star resort, nestled amongst the spectacular coral reefs of the Lhaviyani Atoll, welcomes guests above the age of 15. During an exhilarating 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from Male, a distinctive collection of villas, comprising 60 over water Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas, can be seen on the glittering lagoon. Measuring between 105 and 132 sqm, the villas are equipped with the latest technology including broadband internet connection, bluetooth sound bar and 48-inch flat screen TV. Dining options at the resort include the scene stealing ‘5.8’ undersea restaurant which is submerged 5.8 meters under the sea. The minimalist-designed restaurant keeps the focus on the outside and rates high on romance, with every table being set for two. The menu concept is a multi-course tasting extravaganza and is available with wine-pairing options recommended by the sommelier. Coming up for air above the water, the Aquarium Restaurant offers stunning sea views by day and romantic candlelit ambiance by night. Serving a contemporary menu with carefully sourced organic and artisanal ingredients and a Teppanyaki grill, there is a strong emphasis on the freshest local seafood and the finest quality prime beef with delectable sushi, sashimi and tempura. Overlooking the Indian Ocean, Canneli is where guests can enjoy breakfast. It is also the third option for evening dining, serving international cuisines. At the end of the Ocean Villa jetty, the Champagne Pavilion is a romantic spot to enjoy Champagne and canapés while the Coco Bar on the beach has an alfresco deck overlooking the lagoon and is perfect for enjoying sunset or after dinner cocktails. The over-water Aquarium Bar adds a third option. Pool and in-villa dining and private beach dining al fresco under the stars are also available options. The resort also features a spa, tennis, badminton and beach volleyball, and a sports fishing boat for deep-sea fishing excursions. A diver’s paradise awaits, with guided diving and snorkeling boat trips available and a complete PADI 5-star training center. A plethora of water sports activities include jet skis, para-gliding, water skiing wakeboarding, paddle boarding, windsurfing, kayaks and catamarans. Airport Lounge After clearing immigration and customs, guests are greeted by the resort’s airport staff and are escorted to check-in at the TMA seaplane ticket counter, after which they are transported to the TMA Terminal in a private hotel vehicle. A refreshing cold face towel, warm hospitality, beverage and snacks are offering with free Wi-fi while waiting until the sea plane departs. The lounge remains open in the late afternoon and evening so guests can relax in comfort until their check-in time for their flight home at the international departure terminal. The arrival service is provided free of charge and a nominal fee of US$25 per person is applicable for the departure service. Environmental Responsibility and Commitment With a strong environmental focus, Hurawalhi Island Resort is committed to giving back and protecting its pristine environment. Using solar panels to generate 60% of its power from sustainable solar energy, its own water bottling plant (hence no plastic bottles are used), energy saving solutions, hot water recovery and its own Marine Biology Centre with an in-house Marine Biologist, Hurawalhi Island Resort’s eco-credentials are impressive to say the least. In addition, Hurawalhi Island Resort is collaborating with Manta Trust, the marine and conservation specialists. Manta Trust are teaming up with the island’s in-house PADI instructors to provide educational guided dives and snorkeling in the spectacular reefs and shipwrecks nearby. The Island is a nesting site for green turtles and a breeding ground for Manta Rays. Manta Trust is tasked with preserving this natural habitat as well as education visitors on these beautiful and endangered creatures.

