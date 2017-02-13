Hawaii Island Air Signs Five-Year Smart Parts Agreement with Bombardier

|
Hawaii Island Air has signed a five-year Smart
Parts agreement with Bombardier to provide longer-term component
support for its growing fleet of Q400 aircraft.
Island Air is currently operating new Q400
aircraft leased from Elix Aviation Capital of Ireland.
The Smart Parts program provides Island Air with
comprehensive component maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO)
services, access to a strategically located spare part exchange
pool, and on-site inventories based at the airline’s hub in
Honolulu.
"When you add a new aircraft to your fleet, you
want to be confident of excellent and guaranteed in-service
support from the manufacturer,” said David Uchiyama, Chief
Executive Officer and President, Hawaii Island Air. “Bombardier
has provided invaluable assistance in helping us acquire Q400
aircraft and integrate them into our fleet. The Smart Parts
program will continue to ensure prompt, comprehensive and
cost-effective support, which in turn will allow us to provide the
best possible interisland travel experience for our customers.”
Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services, Bombardier
Commercial Aircraft, said, “With the Smart Parts program, Island Air will benefit from
superior parts availability and cost predictability as the airline
renews its fleet with Q400 aircraft to expand its regional route
network and enhance inter-island connectivity.”
