Hahn Air Signs Interline Agreement with Eurostar

|
Hahn Air is expanding its network of over 300
air, rail and shuttle partners with high-speed rail operator
Eurostar (9F).
The UK-based train services are now available to
travel agents worldwide for ticketing on Hahn Air’s HR-169
document with the exception of the United States, United
Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. To issue
tickets for Eurostar, travel agents can use the standard ticketing
process in all major GDSs.
“Eurostar is our third rail
partner and the first to use our HR-169 product through an
interline agreement,” said Steve Knackstedt, Vice President of
Airline Business Group at Hahn Air. “We believe that we can
support them in reaching new markets and unlocking new business
opportunities. They can therefore position themselves towards
travel agents worldwide as a means of transportation en par with
air travel in Western Europe.”
Eurostar is the only
high-speed railway service connecting London with mainland Europe
via the Channel Tunnel. Services operate between London St Pancras
International, Ebbsfleet International and Ashford International
to Paris, Brussels, Lille, Calais, Disneyland Resort Paris, Lyon,
Avignon, Marseille and the French Alps. With a change in Brussels,
passengers can also connect to any domestic Belgian station.
Eurostar
trains reach a maximum speed of 300km per hour (186 miles per
hour), and the new e320 trains feature more spacious carriages, free wi-fi
and over 300 hours of entertainment which can be streamed to
phones, tablets or laptops.
“The partnership with Hahn Air marks a new era
of indirect distribution for Eurostar,” said Jane Ashman, Head of
Sales at Eurostar. “Our goal is to reach a global audience with
our services. With Hahn Air’s HR-169 product, we found a flexible
solution that can be easily expanded and aligned with our
strategic outlook. At the same time, it is cost-efficient and even
covers extensive risk and fraud management.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Hahn Air,
Eurostar.