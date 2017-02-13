Cebu Pacific Takes Delivery of ATR 72-600 with Titanium Seats

|
Cebu Pacific has taken delivery of its third
ATR 72-600 High Capacity aircraft.
It is the first ATR 72-600 to
be delivered this year and also the first in the airline’s fleet
to have Expliseat, the world’s lightest aircraft seat, installed.
The lighter seat is expected to help decrease fuel burn while
allowing the carriage of more guests and cargo on board.
The
Titanium Seat is a technological breakthrough registered under 16
patents, made of ultralight materials such as titanium and carbon
composite resources.
“We are glad to take delivery of another
brand-new ATR 72-600, especially since this is the first to have
the titanium seats from Expliseat installed. This aircraft
therefore combines reduced seat costs while optimizing comfort for
passengers,” said Alexander Lao, President and CEO of Cebgo.
“Furthermore, this latest order allows us to fulfill our
commitment in increasing inter-island connectivity, while offering
our unbeatable low fares through this aircraft’s fuel efficiency.”
This brand-new ATR 72-600 will be utilized on two
new routes which Cebu Pacific will launch 15 February 2017, namely Manila to
Masbate and Manila to Tablas.
The delivery of the other 13 ATR
72-600’s over the next few years will be used to support CEB’s
expansion plans in the archipelago. It now services 37 domestic
destinations, flying out of six hubs in
Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo, Kalibo and Davao.
Cebu Pacific also offers
flights to 29 international destinations, covering an extensive
network that spans Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA.
Today, Cebu Pacific operates one of the youngest and most modern aircraft
fleets in the world with an average age of 4.92 years. The current
58-strong fleet comprises of four Airbus A319, 36 Airbus A320,
seven Airbus A330, eight ATR 72-500, and three ATR 72- 600
aircraft. Between 2017 and 2021, CEB expects delivery of one more
brand-new Airbus A330, 32 Airbus A321neo, and 13 ATR 72-600
aircraft.
