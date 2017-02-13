Cebu Pacific Takes Delivery of ATR 72-600 with Titanium Seats

Cebu Pacific has taken delivery of its third ATR 72-600 High Capacity aircraft. It is the first ATR 72-600 to be delivered this year and also the first in the airline’s fleet to have Expliseat, the world’s lightest aircraft seat, installed. The lighter seat is expected to help decrease fuel burn while allowing the carriage of more guests and cargo on board. The Titanium Seat is a technological breakthrough registered under 16 patents, made of ultralight materials such as titanium and carbon composite resources. “We are glad to take delivery of another brand-new ATR 72-600, especially since this is the first to have the titanium seats from Expliseat installed. This aircraft therefore combines reduced seat costs while optimizing comfort for passengers,” said Alexander Lao, President and CEO of Cebgo. “Furthermore, this latest order allows us to fulfill our commitment in increasing inter-island connectivity, while offering our unbeatable low fares through this aircraft’s fuel efficiency.” This brand-new ATR 72-600 will be utilized on two new routes which Cebu Pacific will launch 15 February 2017, namely Manila to Masbate and Manila to Tablas. The delivery of the other 13 ATR 72-600’s over the next few years will be used to support CEB’s expansion plans in the archipelago. It now services 37 domestic destinations, flying out of six hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo, Kalibo and Davao. Cebu Pacific also offers flights to 29 international destinations, covering an extensive network that spans Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA. Today, Cebu Pacific operates one of the youngest and most modern aircraft fleets in the world with an average age of 4.92 years. The current 58-strong fleet comprises of four Airbus A319, 36 Airbus A320, seven Airbus A330, eight ATR 72-500, and three ATR 72- 600 aircraft. Between 2017 and 2021, CEB expects delivery of one more brand-new Airbus A330, 32 Airbus A321neo, and 13 ATR 72-600 aircraft.

