TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 13 February 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Cebu Pacific Takes Delivery of ATR 72-600 with Titanium Seats

Cebu Pacific has taken delivery of its third ATR 72-600 High Capacity aircraft.

It is the first ATR 72-600 to be delivered this year and also the first in the airline’s fleet to have Expliseat, the world’s lightest aircraft seat, installed.

The lighter seat is expected to help decrease fuel burn while allowing the carriage of more guests and cargo on board.

The Titanium Seat is a technological breakthrough registered under 16 patents, made of ultralight materials such as titanium and carbon composite resources.

Cebu Pacific ATR 72-600

“We are glad to take delivery of another brand-new ATR 72-600, especially since this is the first to have the titanium seats from Expliseat installed. This aircraft therefore combines reduced seat costs while optimizing comfort for passengers,” said Alexander Lao, President and CEO of Cebgo. “Furthermore, this latest order allows us to fulfill our commitment in increasing inter-island connectivity, while offering our unbeatable low fares through this aircraft’s fuel efficiency.”

This brand-new ATR 72-600 will be utilized on two new routes which Cebu Pacific will launch 15 February 2017, namely Manila to Masbate and Manila to Tablas.

 The delivery of the other 13 ATR 72-600’s over the next few years will be used to support CEB’s expansion plans in the archipelago. It now services 37 domestic destinations, flying out of six hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo, Kalibo and Davao.

Cebu Pacific also offers flights to 29 international destinations, covering an extensive network that spans Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA.

Today, Cebu Pacific operates one of the youngest and most modern aircraft fleets in the world with an average age of 4.92 years. The current 58-strong fleet comprises of four Airbus A319, 36 Airbus A320, seven Airbus A330, eight ATR 72-500, and three ATR 72- 600 aircraft. Between 2017 and 2021, CEB expects delivery of one more brand-new Airbus A330, 32 Airbus A321neo, and 13 ATR 72-600 aircraft.

See other recent news regarding: Cebu Pacific, ATR, Philippines.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com