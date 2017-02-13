Cebu Pacific Flew Over 19 Million Passengers in 2016

Cebu Pacific flew 19.1 million passengers in 2016, an increase of 4% from the 18.4 million passengers flown in 2015.

On average, flights were 86% full during the year. Growth in passenger volume was largely driven by the airline’s low-cost short-haul services, and increased frequencies in key domestic markets. Specifically, the former recorded a 9.3% growth compared to 2015, while the latter reflected a 2.6% increase.

“On 27 December 2016, the Cebu Pacific Air Group carried a total of 64,684 passengers - the highest number of travellers we have ever flown in one day. This surpasses our prior record of 62,947 passengers flown on 3 January 2016, translating to 1,737 additional passengers,” said Atty. JR Mantaring, CEB Vice President for Corporate Affairs. “This significant increase in number only shows our firm commitment in trafficking trade and tourism in all the destinations we operate in, while at the same time enabling everyone to connect with their families and friends all around the world.”

Cebu Pacific posted notable passenger growth in international destinations such as Beijing Shanghai and Xiamen in China, Taiwan (Taipei) and Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam. In Philippines, domestic traffic increased in Cauayan, Siargao and Ozamiz.

Cebu Pacific currently offers flights to a total of 37 domestic and 29 international destinations, operating an extensive network across Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA.

