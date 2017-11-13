ibis Styles Hotel Opens in Nha Trang, Vietnam

|
Accor has opened the first ibis Styles hotel in
Vietnam.
The 310-room ibis Styles Nha Trang features a
fitness center, a spa, outdoor pool including a kids’ pool and
kids’ corner.
The hotel’s restaurant serves a variety of
a-la-carte and buffet menu options, while the lobby bar and pool
bar offer a range of fusion comfort food and cocktails.
For meetings, conferences and banquets, ibis
Styles Nha Trang features a grand ballroom and four
meeting rooms with state-of-the-art audio-visual technology that
can host up to 480 guests.
Agnaldo Garibaldi, the hotel’s General Manager,
said, “Nha Trang is becoming increasingly popular with
domestic and international travellers and ibis Styles Nha Trang
offers an excellent accommodation option with design experiences
at affordable prices.”
Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing tourism
destination in Asia, the country is targeting 13 million
international arrivals this year.
