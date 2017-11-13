ibis Styles Hotel Opens in Nha Trang, Vietnam

Accor has opened the first ibis Styles hotel in Vietnam.

The 310-room ibis Styles Nha Trang features a fitness center, a spa, outdoor pool including a kids’ pool and kids’ corner.

The hotel’s restaurant serves a variety of a-la-carte and buffet menu options, while the lobby bar and pool bar offer a range of fusion comfort food and cocktails.

For meetings, conferences and banquets, ibis Styles Nha Trang features a grand ballroom and four meeting rooms with state-of-the-art audio-visual technology that can host up to 480 guests.

Agnaldo Garibaldi, the hotel’s General Manager, said, “Nha Trang is becoming increasingly popular with domestic and international travellers and ibis Styles Nha Trang offers an excellent accommodation option with design experiences at affordable prices.”

Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing tourism destination in Asia, the country is targeting 13 million international arrivals this year.

