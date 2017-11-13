Vietjet and Pratt & Whitney Sign US$600 Million Engine Deal

Vietjet has selected Pratt & Whitney’s PurePower Geared Turbofan (GTF) engine to power its order of 10 new aircraft on the occasion of APEC 2017 and first official state visit to Vietnam by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The deal, which is valued at US$600 million at list prices, includes a 12-year EngineWise Fleet Management Program for Vietjet’s 10 new-age aircraft.

The signing ceremony took place in Hanoi that was attended by President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Trần Đại Quang and U.S. President Donald Trump, along with officials from Vietjet and Pratt & Whitney.

“We are delighted to add 10 additional GTF-powered new aircraft to our fleet. We look forward to the proven performance and environmental benefits that they deliver,” said Dinh Viet Phuong, Vietjet vice president.

