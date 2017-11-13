Vietjet and Pratt & Whitney Sign US$600
Million Engine Deal
Vietjet has selected Pratt & Whitney’s PurePower
Geared Turbofan (GTF) engine to power its order of 10 new
aircraft on the occasion of APEC 2017 and first official state
visit to Vietnam by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The deal, which
is valued at US$600 million at list prices, includes a 12-year EngineWise Fleet Management Program for Vietjet’s
10 new-age aircraft.
The signing ceremony took place in Hanoi
that was attended by President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Trần Đại Quang and U.S. President Donald Trump, along with
officials from Vietjet and Pratt & Whitney.
“We
are delighted to add 10 additional GTF-powered new aircraft to our
fleet. We look forward to the proven performance and environmental
benefits that they deliver,” said Dinh Viet Phuong, Vietjet vice
president.