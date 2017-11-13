UNESCO Appoints Audrey Azoulay as Director-General

|
UNESCO has appointed Audrey Azoulay of France as Director-General.
Ms Azoulay was nominated on 13 October to
take the place of outgoing Director-General Irina Bokova
(Bulgaria) by UNESCO’s Executive Board.
Born in 1972, Ms Azoulay was
France’s Minister of Culture and Communication from February 2016
to May 2017. She occupied senior positions in France’s public
broadcasting sector and then served as rapporteur to France’s
public auditing authority, the Cour des Comptes, and as a European
Commission legislative expert on issues of culture and the media.
Ms Azoulay served France’s National Cinema
Centre (CNC), first as Deputy Audiovisual Director, then as
Director of Financial and Legal Affairs, and finally as Deputy
Director-General.
“I now think of all the people I met in recent
months, or had met in my various professional capacities, who have
great expectations from UNESCO,” said Ms Azoulay to the
General Conference. “I think of UNESCO’s mandate, which is
strikingly modern. I think of all of you who are aware of the
difficulties of the organization but who know that it is
irreplaceable, that it is essential, in facing current global
challenges and who aspire to the unity and serenity necessary to
let it exercise its mandate to best effect.”
Ms Azoulay, a graduate of the Ecole National
d’Administration and the Paris Institut d’études politiques, holds a Masters
Degree in Business Administration from the University of Lancaster
in England.
Ms Azoulay is the 11th Director-General of
UNESCO and the second woman to occupy this position. She will take
office on 15 November.
