Thai Vietjet to Launch Flights Between Bangkok and Dalat, Vietnam

Thai Vietjet has unveiled plans to launch flights between Bangkok and Dalat, Vietnam.

Scheduled to launch on 18 December 2017, the new Bangkok-Dalat route will be operated by an Airbus A320 with four return flights per week, flying every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The flight will depart at 10:45 from Bangkok and return from Dalat at 12:45. The flight time is 1 hour 45 minutes.

Following the new route launch to Dalat next month, Thai Vietjet and Vietjet Group will operate a total of six direct routes between Thailand and Vietnam, including Bangkok to Hanoi / Hai Phong / Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) and Dalat and Phuket / Chiang Mai to Ho Chi Minh (Saigon).



See also: China Airlines - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Steve Chang, Senior Vice President.



See other recent news regarding: Thai Vietjet, Dalat, Bangkok.