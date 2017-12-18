Thai Vietjet to Launch Flights Between
Bangkok and Dalat, Vietnam
Thai Vietjet has unveiled plans to launch
flights between Bangkok and Dalat, Vietnam.
Scheduled to launch on 18 December 2017, the
new Bangkok-Dalat route will be operated by an Airbus A320 with
four return flights per week, flying every Monday, Wednesday,
Friday and Sunday.
The flight will depart at 10:45 from Bangkok and
return from Dalat at 12:45. The flight time is 1 hour 45 minutes.
Following the new route launch to Dalat next
month, Thai Vietjet and Vietjet Group will operate a total of six
direct routes between Thailand and Vietnam, including Bangkok to
Hanoi / Hai Phong / Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) and Dalat and Phuket / Chiang Mai
to Ho Chi Minh (Saigon).