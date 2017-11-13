Etihad Airways Celebrates Opening of Louvre Abu Dhabi with A380 Fly-By

Hundreds of visitors from around the world, attending the official public opening celebrations of the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saturday, were treated to a low-level fly-by of the Jean Nouvel designed museum by one of Etihad Airways’ flagship Airbus A380 aircraft.

Sporting the airline’s ‘Facets of Abu Dhabi’ livery, the aircraft chosen for the display now also features Louvre Abu Dhabi’s official logo on each of its four engines, to promote the opening of the institution.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer, said, “Echoing the sentiments from the signing of our landmark partnership agreement with Louvre Abu Dhabi last month, Etihad Airways is honoured to play its part in the inauguration of this hugely important universal institution. Abu Dhabi can now proudly take its place among the world’s foremost cultural destinations, and we, as the UAE’s national airline, are poised to play our part in bringing millions of guests to our home to experience this modern wonder of art and humanity first-hand.”

Etihad Airways is the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s official airline partner, having signed the first exclusive platinum partnership in October.

As a Platinum partner, Etihad Airways will work closely with Louvre Abu Dhabi on areas of brand partnership, marketing, social media, public and media relations, events and exhibitions, cultural exchanges, cargo support, inflight programming, and travel trade support.

Etihad Airways’ destination management company, Hala, will collaborate with the museum on bespoke tour packages in Abu Dhabi.

To coincide with the opening of Louvre Abu Dhabi, Etihad Holidays, the airline’s holiday division, is launching a set of all-inclusive destination packages which showcase the many varied attractions of Abu Dhabi and which feature the museum prominently.



