Hong Kong Airlines to Launch Maldives Flights in January

Hong Kong Airlines has unveiled plans to launch thrice weekly flights to Maldives on 16 January 2018.

Hong Kong Airlines will operate the new route with Airbus A330-300 aircraft, which features a two-class configuration with 32 full-flat seats in Business Class and 260 seats in Economy Class.

The flight time between Hong Kong and Malé is approximately six hours.

Flight HX791 will depart Hong Kong at 1755 and arrive in Malé at 2205 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Flight HX792 is scheduled to depart from Malé at 0005 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and land back in Hong Kong the same day at 09:25.

Mr Wayne Wang, Assistant Director of Commercial at Hong Kong Airlines said: “The Maldives represents the perfect getaway for a growing number of travellers, having enjoyed a 5.9% year-on-year growth during the first eight months of 2017, according to official statistics by the Ministry of Tourism (Republic of Maldives). Hong Kong Airlines is looking to meet this demand, as we strive to provide customers from Hong Kong and beyond with more choices than before.”



