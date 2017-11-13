Falcon Aviation to Expand Helicopter Fleet with Three More AW169s

|
Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation is to expand its
AgustaWestland AW169 helicopter fleet with the addition of a
further three aircraft.
The light-intermediate twin
helicopters will have multi-mission capability with entry into
service in first quarter of 2018. The aircraft will be acquired
through operating lease, and represent the first helicopter lease
transaction for Falcon.
“Falcon Aviation was the global launch customer for
the offshore-configured AW169, and subsequently took delivery of a
VIP configured AW169,” said Leonardo Helicopters’ Chief Business
Officer, Carlo Gualdaroni. “We are thrilled the unique capabilities
of this new generation model have met Falcon’s diverse operating
goals and they have chosen to increase their fleet to include 11 Leonardo Helicopters.”
With the addition of three
AW169, Falcon Aviation’s fleet will include five AW169, two AW189
helicopters and four additional Grand and GrandNew light-twin
helicopters.
The AW169 and AW189 models, used by Falcon Aviation,
are part of Leonardo’s family of new generation helicopters that
also includes the AW139. These helicopters all possess the same
high-performance flight characteristics and safety features whilst
sharing the same common cockpit concept and design philosophy.
This approach facilitates synergies for operators of fleets across
the 4 to 9-tonne weight categories in areas such as training,
flight operations, maintenance and support.
“We are delighted to partner with Falcon
Aviation and grow our presence in the Middle East,” said Milestone
Aviation Group Vice President Commercial, Michael York. “When
Milestone invested in a team in Dubai two years ago it was with
the goal of building our support for local operators like Falcon.”
