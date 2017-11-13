Emirates Redefines First Class on Boeing 777
Aircraft
[HD video below] Emirates used this week's Dubai Airshow to unveil completely refreshed
interiors for its Boeing 777 aircraft, including its highly anticipated new First Class private suites.
With floor to
ceiling sliding doors and sleek design features inspired by the
Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Emirates’ new suites really do take luxury and
privacy to new heights. Offering up to 40 square feet of
personal space each, the spacious, fully-enclosed private suites
are laid out in a 1-1-1 configuration.
Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said, “Emirates pioneered the First Class private
suite concept back in 2003, and today it’s the industry benchmark
when it comes to first class travel. Over the years we have
continually improved on our private suites, adding thoughtful
refinements and features. We are very excited about our new
fully-enclosed suite which is a real game-changer in terms of
privacy, comfort, and thoughtful luxury.”
The soft
leather seat reclines into a fully flat bed and can be placed in a
“zero-gravity” position inspired by NASA technology, giving a
feeling of relaxation and weightlessness. The roomy suites also
have ample space for passengers to change in the privacy of their
suites even after the bed has been made.
To ensure all First Class customers have a view,
Emirates is introducing the industry’s first virtual windows for
suites located in the middle aisle. These virtual windows project
the view from outside the aircraft using real time camera
technology. In the other suites, binoculars are available for
customers who want to explore the sky outside their windows.
Passengers can easily communicate with the cabin crew, or request
for room service using the video call function. The suites also
come with a service window where customers can be served drinks
and canapes undisturbed.
Emirates has retained and updated the
most popular features of its private suites such as: the personal
mini bar for drinks and snacks within each suite; and wireless
controls to adjust seating positions, as well as to navigate
Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice.
Customers can view over 2,500 channels of on-demand entertainment
on a 32-inch Full HD LCD TV screen, or project content from their
own devices. The viewing experience is now enhanced with brand new
Bowers & Wilkins Active Noise Cancelling E1 headphones created
exclusively for Emirates. These headphones were designed by
award-winning audio brand Bowers & Wilkins to ensure the sound was optimised for the First Class cabin environment.
Each suite is
fitted with an inspiration kit which features a luxury Byredo
skincare collection found only on Emirates, Hydra Active
moisturising pyjamas, and Bulgari amenity kits.
There is ample storage within the suite
including a cleverly designed overhead compartment, and a full
length cupboard for hanging clothes.
As with any Emirates
flight today, First Class customers can enjoy dine on demand
service, with a selection of the finest cuisine prepared by
gourmet chefs, accompanied by some of the most exclusive wines,
champagnes and spirits in the world. They will be well looked
after by Emirates’ international cabin crew representing over 135
nationalities.
“This is the first time an Emirates product has
been so influenced by another luxury brand, but it is a natural
fit as both Emirates and Mercedes-Benz have the same unwavering
commitment to fine detail, uncompromising quality, and a drive to
push the boundaries,” said Sir Tim.
Emirates’ latest
First Class product gives a nod to the design philosophy of the
Mercedes-Benz S Class, bringing together two global brands
renowned for innovation, luxury, and comfort. The collaboration
inspired several design details in the private suite including the
soft leather seating, high-tech control panels, and mood lighting.
Extending that trademark inflight experience to exclusive
on-ground services, Emirates and Mercedes-Benz have extended their
partnership to provide a fleet of the S-Class cars as part of its
complimentary Chauffeur-drive service. Emirates First Class passengers arriving or departing in the UAE will enjoy a seamless
journey from aircraft to home, and vice versa, in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class car.
The latest Emirates 777 aircraft with these new
features will enter commercial service on 1 December, making its
debut on flights to Geneva and Brussels.
Emirates is the largest operator of the Boeing 777 aircraft, one
of the most popular and advanced wide-bodied aircraft in
commercial operation today. The airline has 165 Boeing 777s in its
fleet, and a further 164 on firm order, including 150 of the next
generation Boeing 777x aircraft. Today, Emirates operates the
Boeing 777 to over 140 cities on six continents from its hub in
Dubai.
Jeremy Clarkson
Presents Emirates’ New Boeing
777 First Class Seats