Mon, 13 Nov 2017
Emirates Redefines First Class on Boeing 777 Aircraft

[HD video below] Emirates used this week's Dubai Airshow to unveil completely refreshed interiors for its Boeing 777 aircraft, including its highly anticipated new First Class private suites.

 With floor to ceiling sliding doors and sleek design features inspired by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Emirates’ new suites really do take luxury and privacy to new heights. Offering up to 40 square feet of personal space each, the spacious, fully-enclosed private suites are laid out in a 1-1-1 configuration.

Emirates redefines First Class luxury on Boeing 777 aircraft with new cabin design. Click to enlarge.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said, “Emirates pioneered the First Class private suite concept back in 2003, and today it’s the industry benchmark when it comes to first class travel. Over the years we have continually improved on our private suites, adding thoughtful refinements and features. We are very excited about our new fully-enclosed suite which is a real game-changer in terms of privacy, comfort, and thoughtful luxury.”

The soft leather seat reclines into a fully flat bed and can be placed in a “zero-gravity” position inspired by NASA technology, giving a feeling of relaxation and weightlessness. The roomy suites also have ample space for passengers to change in the privacy of their suites even after the bed has been made.

To ensure all First Class customers have a view, Emirates is introducing the industry’s first virtual windows for suites located in the middle aisle. These virtual windows project the view from outside the aircraft using real time camera technology. In the other suites, binoculars are available for customers who want to explore the sky outside their windows.

Passengers can easily communicate with the cabin crew, or request for room service using the video call function. The suites also come with a service window where customers can be served drinks and canapes undisturbed.

Emirates has retained and updated the most popular features of its private suites such as: the personal mini bar for drinks and snacks within each suite; and wireless controls to adjust seating positions, as well as to navigate Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice.

Emirates redefines First Class luxury on Boeing 777 aircraft with new cabin design. Click to enlarge.

Customers can view over 2,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on a 32-inch Full HD LCD TV screen, or project content from their own devices. The viewing experience is now enhanced with brand new Bowers & Wilkins Active Noise Cancelling E1 headphones created exclusively for Emirates. These headphones were designed by award-winning audio brand Bowers & Wilkins to ensure the sound was optimised for the First Class cabin environment.

Each suite is fitted with an inspiration kit which features a luxury Byredo skincare collection found only on Emirates, Hydra Active moisturising pyjamas, and Bulgari amenity kits.

There is ample storage within the suite including a cleverly designed overhead compartment, and a full length cupboard for hanging clothes.

As with any Emirates flight today, First Class customers can enjoy dine on demand service, with a selection of the finest cuisine prepared by gourmet chefs, accompanied by some of the most exclusive wines, champagnes and spirits in the world. They will be well looked after by Emirates’ international cabin crew representing over 135 nationalities.

“This is the first time an Emirates product has been so influenced by another luxury brand, but it is a natural fit as both Emirates and Mercedes-Benz have the same unwavering commitment to fine detail, uncompromising quality, and a drive to push the boundaries,” said Sir Tim.

Emirates’ latest First Class product gives a nod to the design philosophy of the Mercedes-Benz S Class, bringing together two global brands renowned for innovation, luxury, and comfort. The collaboration inspired several design details in the private suite including the soft leather seating, high-tech control panels, and mood lighting.

Extending that trademark inflight experience to exclusive on-ground services, Emirates and Mercedes-Benz have extended their partnership to provide a fleet of the S-Class cars as part of its complimentary Chauffeur-drive service. Emirates First Class passengers arriving or departing in the UAE will enjoy a seamless journey from aircraft to home, and vice versa, in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class car.

The latest Emirates 777 aircraft with these new features will enter commercial service on 1 December, making its debut on flights to Geneva and Brussels.

Emirates is the largest operator of the Boeing 777 aircraft, one of the most popular and advanced wide-bodied aircraft in commercial operation today. The airline has 165 Boeing 777s in its fleet, and a further 164 on firm order, including 150 of the next generation Boeing 777x aircraft. Today, Emirates operates the Boeing 777 to over 140 cities on six continents from its hub in Dubai.

Jeremy Clarkson Presents Emirates’ New Boeing 777 First Class Seats

