Emirates Signs Commitment with Boeing for 40 787-10 Dreamliners

Emirates has signed a US$15.1 billion (AED 55.4 billion) “commitment” with Boeing for 40 787-10 Dreamliners. The agreement signed includes conversion rights to switch the aircraft to 787-9s. The Dreamliners will be delivered in a mix of two and three-cabin class configurations, potentially seating between 240 and 330 passenger. The aircraft will be delivered in phases from 2022 onwards. HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group, said, “Emirates’ orders today will be delivered from 2022, taking the airline well into the 2030s. Some of these will be replacements so that we maintain a young and efficient fleet, and others will power our future network growth. We see the 787 as a great complement to our 777 and A380 fleet, providing us with more flexibility to serve a range of destinations as we develop our global route network. It has always been Emirates’ strategy to invest in the most advanced and efficient aircraft, and today’s orders reflect that. Today’s announcement is also speaks to our confidence in the future of aviation in the UAE and the region.” Emirates’ partnership with Boeing spans decades. Emirates is by far the largest Boeing 777 operator on the planet with 165 777s in service today. With today’s announcement, Emirates will have committed to future delivery of 204 Boeing wide-body aircraft. Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO, Kevin McAllister, said, “We are excited that Emirates has selected the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner to power its fleet expansion and future growth. This is an airplane that will set a new benchmark for operating economics in the commercial aviation industry when it enters service next year. Emirates’ endorsement of the 787 Dreamliner extends our long-standing partnership and will sustain many jobs in the United States.” Emirates is still evaluating engine options for the order. See also: China Airlines - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Steve Chang, Senior Vice President.

