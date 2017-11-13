Emirates Signs Commitment with Boeing for 40 787-10 Dreamliners

|
Emirates has signed a US$15.1 billion (AED 55.4
billion) “commitment” with Boeing for 40 787-10 Dreamliners.
The agreement signed includes conversion rights
to switch the aircraft to 787-9s.
The Dreamliners will be
delivered in a mix of two and three-cabin class configurations,
potentially seating between 240 and 330 passenger.
The aircraft
will be delivered in phases from 2022 onwards.
HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum,
Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group, said,
“Emirates’ orders today will be delivered from 2022, taking the
airline well into the 2030s. Some of these will be replacements so
that we maintain a young and efficient fleet, and others will
power our future network growth. We see the 787 as a great
complement to our 777 and A380 fleet, providing us with more
flexibility to serve a range of destinations as we develop our
global route network. It has always been Emirates’ strategy to
invest in the most advanced and efficient aircraft, and today’s
orders reflect that. Today’s announcement is also speaks to our
confidence in the future of aviation in the UAE and the region.”
Emirates’ partnership with Boeing spans decades.
Emirates is by far the largest Boeing 777 operator on the planet
with 165 777s in service today. With today’s announcement,
Emirates will have committed to future delivery of 204 Boeing
wide-body aircraft.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO,
Kevin McAllister, said, “We are excited that Emirates has selected
the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner to power its fleet expansion and
future growth. This is an airplane that will set a new benchmark
for operating economics in the commercial aviation industry when
it enters service next year. Emirates’ endorsement of the 787
Dreamliner extends our long-standing partnership and will sustain
many jobs in the United States.”
Emirates is still evaluating engine options for
the order.
