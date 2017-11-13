Lufthansa Technik to Transform Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with VIP Order

Lufthansa Technik has received an order for a VIP cabin cabin completion on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The contract, from an undisclosed customer, is the first completion for this aircraft type for Lufthansa Technik. The project is scheduled to start in 2018.

Tailored to the customer's specific requirements the aircraft will receive an elegant VIP design. The private section includes a representative office area, a bathroom and a bedroom. The following section combines a dining and conference area. In the rear sector of the aircraft, a delegation seating in different classes will be integrated.

"With the conclusion of this completion contract, we are closing the final gap in our expertise for the Boeing 787," said Wieland Timm, Senior Director Sales, VIP & Special Mission Aircraft at Lufthansa Technik. "Our existing experience for this type of aircraft in the fields of modification, maintenance, repair and overhaul is a valuable basis for the equipment of this special VIP aircraft."

To date, Lufthansa Technik has provided technical services to more than 100 Boeing 787 from various commercial and VIP 787 operators. The portfolio also includes engineering services and spare parts supply.

