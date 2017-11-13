Lufthansa Technik to Transform Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with VIP Order

|
Lufthansa Technik has received an order for a
VIP cabin cabin completion on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.
The contract, from an undisclosed
customer, is the first completion for this aircraft type for
Lufthansa Technik. The project is scheduled to start in 2018.
Tailored to the customer's specific requirements
the aircraft will receive an elegant VIP design. The private
section includes a representative office area, a bathroom and a
bedroom. The following section combines a dining and conference
area. In the rear sector of the aircraft, a delegation seating in
different classes will be integrated.
"With the conclusion of this completion
contract, we are closing the final gap in our expertise for the
Boeing 787," said Wieland Timm, Senior Director Sales, VIP &
Special Mission Aircraft at Lufthansa Technik. "Our existing
experience for this type of aircraft in the fields of
modification, maintenance, repair and overhaul is a valuable basis
for the equipment of this special VIP aircraft."
To date, Lufthansa Technik has provided
technical services to more than 100 Boeing 787 from various
commercial and VIP 787 operators. The portfolio also includes
engineering services and spare parts supply.
