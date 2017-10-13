Qatar Airways and Vietjet Sign Interline Agreement

|
Qatar Airways has signed an interline agreement
with Vietnam-based Vietjet Air.
The new partnership will allow passengers
travelling to and from eight new domestic points within Vietnam to
connect via Qatar Airways’ existing gateways in Vietnam – Ho Chi
Minh (SGN) and Hanoi (HAN), using a single reservation across both
airlines’ networks.
The agreement includes the popular
coastal city Da Nang (DAD), as well as Ban Me Thuot (BMV), Dalat
(DLI), Hai Phong (HPH), Nha Trang (CXR), Phu Quoc (PQC), Pleiku
(PXU), Vinh City (VII) and one international point, Taipei (TPE).
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar
Al Baker, said, “We are delighted to welcome Vietjet to our
growing roster of interline partners as they allow us to provide a
more seamless experience for our passengers. The new agreement
with Vietjet will offer our passengers even more choice, providing
them an easy connection in Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi before
transferring to their Qatar Airways flights. Qatar Airways
is delighted to celebrate ten years in Vietnam this year, and it
is all thanks to the Vietnamese market’s support that we have been
able to expand our footprint in this growing market.”
From 1 January 2018, Qatar Airways will fly
double-daily to Hanoi and providing 10 flights a week to Ho Chi
Minh (Saigon).
In March 2016, Ho Chi Minh City also became
Qatar Airways Cargo’s sixth freighter destination in Asia
Pacific.
