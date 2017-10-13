Qatar Airways and Vietjet Sign Interline Agreement

Qatar Airways has signed an interline agreement with Vietnam-based Vietjet Air.

The new partnership will allow passengers travelling to and from eight new domestic points within Vietnam to connect via Qatar Airways’ existing gateways in Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh (SGN) and Hanoi (HAN), using a single reservation across both airlines’ networks.

The agreement includes the popular coastal city Da Nang (DAD), as well as Ban Me Thuot (BMV), Dalat (DLI), Hai Phong (HPH), Nha Trang (CXR), Phu Quoc (PQC), Pleiku (PXU), Vinh City (VII) and one international point, Taipei (TPE).

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “We are delighted to welcome Vietjet to our growing roster of interline partners as they allow us to provide a more seamless experience for our passengers. The new agreement with Vietjet will offer our passengers even more choice, providing them an easy connection in Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi before transferring to their Qatar Airways flights. Qatar Airways is delighted to celebrate ten years in Vietnam this year, and it is all thanks to the Vietnamese market’s support that we have been able to expand our footprint in this growing market.”

From 1 January 2018, Qatar Airways will fly double-daily to Hanoi and providing 10 flights a week to Ho Chi Minh (Saigon).

In March 2016, Ho Chi Minh City also became Qatar Airways Cargo’s sixth freighter destination in Asia Pacific.

