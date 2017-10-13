Qantas and Emirates Unveil Additional Network Changes

|
Qantas and Emirates have unveiled additional
network changes under their joint partnership.
From March 2018,
Emirates will stop flying from Melbourne and Brisbane to Auckland
and instead focus on its non-stop Auckland-Dubai service.
Emirates
will retain its existing daily A380 flights from Dubai to
Christchurch via Sydney, and the airline is also evaluating
potential new direct services between New Zealand and Dubai.
Qantas will add seven new return flights per week between
Melbourne and Auckland and an extra two return services per week between Brisbane and Auckland. Some of these services will be
up-gauged from a B737 to a wide-body A330.
Qantas’ new
trans-Tasman services will carry Emirates’ code and will connect
seamlessly to Qantas’ London services via Perth or Singapore and
Emirates’ services between Australia and Europe via Dubai.
The changes enable Emirates to
reschedule its Australia flights to create a better spread of
departure times throughout the day, offering customers more choice
when connecting and arriving in to the 38 European and 28 Middle
East and North African destinations served by the airline’s
popular A380 and 777 aircraft.
These latest changes are
included in the airlines’ application to the Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and New Zealand
Minister of Transport for the extension of authorisation for the
airlines’ joint business for another five years.
The
airlines’ joint submission also includes, Qantas’ re-routing of its Sydney-London service via Singapore
rather than Dubai and Emirates’ new, fourth daily A380
Sydney-Dubai service.
President of Emirates airline, Sir Tim Clark,
said, “Reauthorisation of the
partnership will allow us to leverage our combined network
strengths to offer customers even more flight choices and
reciprocal benefits for our millions of frequent flyer members. It will enable us to continue developing world-class customer experiences, and contribute to stimulating increased
opportunities for international trade, tourism and commerce.”
Emirates customers with existing bookings
impacted by the Tasman changes will be re-accommodated onto Qantas
services or will be given the option to change their flights.
