Philippine Airlines to Launch Cebu - Bangkok Flights

Philippine Airlines is to launch thrice weekly
flights between Cebu and Bangkok, Thailand, starting 2 December
2017.
PAL will operate the route with 199-seat Airbus
A321 aircraft which offers passengers the choice of Business,
Premium Economy and Economy Class.
Passengers on the flight receive a free baggage
allowance, Wi-Fi connectivity, inflight entertainment and new
inflight meals.
PR578 (CEB-BKK) departs Mactan, Cebu at 21:25 every
Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday and arrives in Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport at
00:10 local time.
The return flight PR579 (BKK-CEB)
leaves Bangkok at 01:30 every Wednesday/Friday/Sunday
and touches back down in Cebu at 06:15.
From Cebu, PAL flies to: Bacolod, Busuanga, Butuan, Cagayan,
Caticlan, Davao, Camiguin, General Santos, Iloilo, Kalibo, Legaspi,
Ozamiz, Puerto Princesa, Siargao and Tacloban. From Cebu, visitors
may also take PAL flights to Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, Seoul
(Incheon), Singapore, Chengdu and Beijing (Peking).
