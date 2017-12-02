Philippine Airlines to Launch Cebu - Bangkok Flights

Philippine Airlines is to launch thrice weekly flights between Cebu and Bangkok, Thailand, starting 2 December 2017.

PAL will operate the route with 199-seat Airbus A321 aircraft which offers passengers the choice of Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class.

Passengers on the flight receive a free baggage allowance, Wi-Fi connectivity, inflight entertainment and new inflight meals.

PR578 (CEB-BKK) departs Mactan, Cebu at 21:25 every Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday and arrives in Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport at 00:10 local time.

The return flight PR579 (BKK-CEB) leaves Bangkok at 01:30 every Wednesday/Friday/Sunday and touches back down in Cebu at 06:15.

From Cebu, PAL flies to: Bacolod, Busuanga, Butuan, Cagayan, Caticlan, Davao, Camiguin, General Santos, Iloilo, Kalibo, Legaspi, Ozamiz, Puerto Princesa, Siargao and Tacloban. From Cebu, visitors may also take PAL flights to Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, Seoul (Incheon), Singapore, Chengdu and Beijing (Peking).



See other recent news regarding: PAL, Philippine Airlines, Cebu, Mactan, Bangkok.