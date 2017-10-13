[HD video and podcast below] In this video, which is in Japanese with English subtitles, Mr. Yuto Kaneyasu, the Sake Sommelier at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo tells us about Japanese Sake.

Filmed at the luxurious 5-star hotel in the heart of Tokyo on 24 September 2017, Yuto Kaneyasu tells us the difference between sake and sochu, what to look for on the label of a bottle of sake, how many breweries there are in Japan, and why The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo bottled its very own sake this year, where it was made and what it tastes like.

Mr. Kaneyasu also tells us the difference between the two types of sake and how they differ.

Japanese Sake - Brief Introduction by Yuto Kaneyasu of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo

