Japanese Sake - Brief Introduction by Yuto Kaneyasu
of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
[HD video and podcast
below] In this video, which is in Japanese with English
subtitles, Mr. Yuto Kaneyasu, the Sake Sommelier at The
Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo tells us about Japanese Sake.
Filmed at the luxurious 5-star hotel in
the heart of Tokyo on 24 September 2017, Yuto Kaneyasu tells us
the difference between sake and sochu, what to look for on the
label of a bottle of sake, how many breweries there are in Japan,
and why The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo bottled its very own sake this
year, where it was made and what it tastes like.
Mr. Kaneyasu also tells us the difference
between the two types of sake and how they differ.
Japanese Sake - Brief
Introduction by Yuto Kaneyasu of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo