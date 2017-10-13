625,359 Hotel Rooms in 2,842 Projects Under Contract in Asia Pacific

According to STR’s September 2017 Pipeline Report, there are 625,359 hotel rooms in 2,842 projects Under Contract in the Asia Pacific region.

The total represents a 7.4% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with September 2016.

The Asia Pacific region reported 288,850 rooms in 1,241 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 20.9% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

Among Chain Scale segments, the Upscale segment accounted for the largest portion of rooms Under Contract (26.5% with 165,532 rooms) and In Construction (26.4% with 76,223 rooms).

Asia Pacific pipeline by Chain Scale segment (number of rooms % change, September 2017 vs. September 2016):

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.



