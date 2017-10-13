625,359 Hotel Rooms in 2,842 Projects Under Contract in Asia Pacific

|
According to STR’s September 2017 Pipeline
Report, there are 625,359 hotel rooms in 2,842 projects
Under Contract in the Asia Pacific region.
The total represents a
7.4% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with September
2016.
The Asia Pacific region reported 288,850 rooms
in 1,241 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number
of rooms, that is a 20.9% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
Among Chain Scale segments, the Upscale segment
accounted for the largest portion of rooms Under Contract (26.5%
with 165,532 rooms) and In Construction (26.4% with 76,223 rooms).
Asia Pacific pipeline by Chain Scale segment
(number of rooms % change, September 2017 vs. September 2016):
Under Contract data includes projects in the In
Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not
include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
