Hong Kong Airlines to Launch San Francisco Flights

Hong Kong Airlines has unveiled plans to launch
non-stop flights between Hong Kong and San Francisco from 25 March
2018.
The new service will expand the airline’s
presence in North America, following the launch of flights to
Vancouver on 30 June 2017 and a new service to Los Angeles on 18
December 2017. Hong Kong Airlines is also planning to launch
flights to New York later in 2018.
Hong Kong Airlines’ new Hong Kong-San Francisco
service will be operated by its brand-new Airbus A350. The widebody
aircraft features a total of 334 seats, with 33 in Business Class,
108 in Economy Comfort and 193 in Economy Class.
All seats are equipped with
high-definition TV screens, a power outlet and USB port. An onboard Wi-Fi service
is available to all passengers, with the first 15 minutes of
use free of charge.
Mr Li Dian Chun, Chief Commercial Officer of
Hong Kong Airlines, said, “Our transition from a regional airline
to a global carrier continues to gain traction, as San Francisco
becomes our third destination in North America. According to San
Francisco International Airport, it served an all-time record of
53.1 million passengers last year, which represented a 6.1% growth
year on year. We anticipate even more growth in the future. As a
popular destination for both business and leisure travellers, we
are delighted to offer passengers with more flexibility and
options when travelling to The Golden City.”
Flight HX060 from Hong Kong is scheduled to
depart at Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 12:20 and
land in San Francisco at 10:15. The return flight, HX061, is timed
to depart San Francisco at 12:00 and arrive back in Hong Kong at 17:25
a day later.
