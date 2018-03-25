Hong Kong Airlines to Launch San Francisco Flights

Hong Kong Airlines has unveiled plans to launch non-stop flights between Hong Kong and San Francisco from 25 March 2018. The new service will expand the airline’s presence in North America, following the launch of flights to Vancouver on 30 June 2017 and a new service to Los Angeles on 18 December 2017. Hong Kong Airlines is also planning to launch flights to New York later in 2018. Hong Kong Airlines’ new Hong Kong-San Francisco service will be operated by its brand-new Airbus A350. The widebody aircraft features a total of 334 seats, with 33 in Business Class, 108 in Economy Comfort and 193 in Economy Class. All seats are equipped with high-definition TV screens, a power outlet and USB port. An onboard Wi-Fi service is available to all passengers, with the first 15 minutes of use free of charge. Mr Li Dian Chun, Chief Commercial Officer of Hong Kong Airlines, said, “Our transition from a regional airline to a global carrier continues to gain traction, as San Francisco becomes our third destination in North America. According to San Francisco International Airport, it served an all-time record of 53.1 million passengers last year, which represented a 6.1% growth year on year. We anticipate even more growth in the future. As a popular destination for both business and leisure travellers, we are delighted to offer passengers with more flexibility and options when travelling to The Golden City.” Flight HX060 from Hong Kong is scheduled to depart at Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 12:20 and land in San Francisco at 10:15. The return flight, HX061, is timed to depart San Francisco at 12:00 and arrive back in Hong Kong at 17:25 a day later.

