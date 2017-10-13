Demolition of Daydream Island Resort and Spa in Whitsundays

|
Daydream Island Resort and Spa in the
Whitsundays has commenced its demolition program ahead of its
long-awaited redevelopment with the cleaning out of damaged
facilities as construction gears up to commence in November.
The redevelopment program is on track for an
October 2018 soft opening after a $65 million redevelopment
following damage caused in March by Cyclone Debbie.
Bookings will for Daydream
will reopen from 16 October 2017 for stays from October 2018 onwards.
“We are very pleased to be able to reopen
bookings for the resort,” said Daydream’s Director of Sales and Marketing,
Jayson Heron. “The interest level is
high and we look forward to unveiling final details of the
redevelopment in the near future. We’re proud to once again become
a premier Queensland destination of choice for not only holiday
makers but also for weddings and conferences.”
Major works already announced will include
redevelopment of the Arrivals pavilion, Reception, main Atrium
area, Waterfalls restaurant, Lagoons bar, all room types and
Mermaids Restaurant. Additionally, the Lovers Cove function area
will be expanded and a new Asian-inspired restaurant will be
built.
The resort’s conference facilities will also be
significantly revamped and expanded.
