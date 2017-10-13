Demolition of Daydream Island Resort and Spa in Whitsundays

Daydream Island Resort and Spa in the Whitsundays has commenced its demolition program ahead of its long-awaited redevelopment with the cleaning out of damaged facilities as construction gears up to commence in November.

The redevelopment program is on track for an October 2018 soft opening after a $65 million redevelopment following damage caused in March by Cyclone Debbie.

Bookings will for Daydream will reopen from 16 October 2017 for stays from October 2018 onwards.

“We are very pleased to be able to reopen bookings for the resort,” said Daydream’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Jayson Heron. “The interest level is high and we look forward to unveiling final details of the redevelopment in the near future. We’re proud to once again become a premier Queensland destination of choice for not only holiday makers but also for weddings and conferences.”

Major works already announced will include redevelopment of the Arrivals pavilion, Reception, main Atrium area, Waterfalls restaurant, Lagoons bar, all room types and Mermaids Restaurant. Additionally, the Lovers Cove function area will be expanded and a new Asian-inspired restaurant will be built.

The resort’s conference facilities will also be significantly revamped and expanded.



See other recent news regarding: Daydream Island, Whitsundays.